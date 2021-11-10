Early in this year, Twitter came under fire for a seemingly biased cropping algorithm, and the company’s solution on iOS and Android was pretty simple and effective – stop cropping the images.

Now the company has finally brought that solution to their web app.

This is now available on web! Pic looking good in the Tweet composer? That’s how it will look on the timeline. — Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) November 10, 2021

This means users will no longer have to click on an image to see the full picture, which is a very welcome improvement, and those who tweet a picture will know exactly what their followers will see.

The feature appears to be rolling out to everyone right now.