Twitter users have long been asking for an option to edit tweets, and the good news is that the microblogging site is now working towards adding a feature to give users what they wanted. Well, kind of.

According to Jane Manchun Wong, who is very famous for her work in the field of reverse engineering, Twitter is currently working on a new feature called “Undo Send” timer for tweets. The feature gives users the option to cancel a tweet within a given time even after hitting the send button, thus giving users the chance to edit the tweet before everyone sees it. It’s worth noting that the timer doesn’t last long, so you have to be quick in spotting all the grammatical errors and typos in the tweet.

Needless to say, once the timer finishes running, you can no longer make a correction to your tweet. Well, in that case, you can follow the traditional way of letting your followers know that your tweet contains some typos or whatever mistakes that you’ve made.

The “Undo Send” timer for tweets is currently in the developmental phase, meaning it’s currently not available for the general public. Nevertheless, Wong has given us a glimpse of what the UI of the feature will look like. Unfortunately, we don’t know exactly when the feature will be available for the general public. Meanwhile, you can see the feature in action below.

Twitter is working on “Undo Send” timer for tweets pic.twitter.com/nS0kuijPK0 — Jane Manchun Wong (@wongmjane) March 5, 2021

