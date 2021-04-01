Twitter has released a new update for its PWA app. The update brings the new features and improvements that were introduced by Twitter recently. You can head below to take a look at the changelog for the Twitter PWA update.

New

Fleets: We’ve enabled DM Fleet previews and the Fleet viewer screen for all.

We’ve enabled DM Fleet previews and the Fleet viewer screen for all. Nudges: When Retweeting a Tweet that contains a link to an article, you’ll now be shown a nudge prompting you to think about reading the article before you share.

When Retweeting a Tweet that contains a link to an article, you’ll now be shown a nudge prompting you to think about reading the article before you share. Topics: There’s a new page for browsing and picking Topics. You can find it by going to the Topics screen via the More menu, and clicking “More Topics”. You can also navigate there directly via twitter.com/i/topics/picker.

There’s a new page for browsing and picking Topics. You can find it by going to the Topics screen via the More menu, and clicking “More Topics”. You can also navigate there directly via twitter.com/i/topics/picker. Topics: We’re experimenting with showing Topics to follow in the sidebar on widescreen views to give you more examples of Topics you may be interested in.

Updated

Accessibility: Voiceover will now read out labels for government and state-affiliated media when focusing a Tweet that includes these labels.

Voiceover will now read out labels for government and state-affiliated media when focusing a Tweet that includes these labels. Accessibility: Improved focus navigation and voiceover when navigating into a Tweet within a conversation.

Improved focus navigation and voiceover when navigating into a Tweet within a conversation. Accessibility: Corrected accessibility markup on Buttons that act as links to other pages, or reposition you on the current page.

Corrected accessibility markup on Buttons that act as links to other pages, or reposition you on the current page. Account: Improved readability of error messages on the account login page.

Improved readability of error messages on the account login page. DM: Improved dynamic display for larger numbers of avatars in the DM conversation information section for group conversations.

Improved dynamic display for larger numbers of avatars in the DM conversation information section for group conversations. Emoji: Updated emoji to Twemoji 13.0.2. Visual coverage of the changes can be found at Emojipedia, and more specific information can be found at GitHub.

Updated emoji to Twemoji 13.0.2. Visual coverage of the changes can be found at Emojipedia, and more specific information can be found at GitHub. Lists: Added screen name to the add/remove from Lists menu action for additional context.

Added screen name to the add/remove from Lists menu action for additional context. Notifications: Increased the number of avatars that are shown for condensed notifications on the notification screen.

Increased the number of avatars that are shown for condensed notifications on the notification screen. Nudges: Improved the look and feel of article nudges shown at various screen sizes when Retweeting a Tweet with a link to an article.

Fixed

Bookmarks: The floating compose button will now show properly on the Bookmarks screen on mobile clients.

The floating compose button will now show properly on the Bookmarks screen on mobile clients. Composer: The cursor will now start at the beginning when auto populating the composer with a hashtag from an Event or other source.

The cursor will now start at the beginning when auto populating the composer with a hashtag from an Event or other source. Composer: Opening scheduled or drafted Tweets from the inline composer will no longer display an empty composer modal.

Opening scheduled or drafted Tweets from the inline composer will no longer display an empty composer modal. DM Drawer: The popover menus that are displayed for DM messages will no longer scroll with the body of the page when using the DM Drawer.

The popover menus that are displayed for DM messages will no longer scroll with the body of the page when using the DM Drawer. DMs: Fixed an issue where the DM muted accounts timeline would show as empty after navigating away and back.

Fixed an issue where the DM muted accounts timeline would show as empty after navigating away and back. DMs: When sending media through DMs, the composer will no longer incorrectly clear, and will become disabled until the media has actually sent.

When sending media through DMs, the composer will no longer incorrectly clear, and will become disabled until the media has actually sent. Events: Fixed issues with cropping on Event header images.

Fixed issues with cropping on Event header images. Lists: The Lists menu item will no longer disappear at smaller screen heights.

The Lists menu item will no longer disappear at smaller screen heights. Lists: Corrected an issue where clicking on Followers on the List screen was showing an error screen.

Corrected an issue where clicking on Followers on the List screen was showing an error screen. Lists: Fixed an issue where rapid presses of the next button when creating a List would create duplicates.

Fixed an issue where rapid presses of the next button when creating a List would create duplicates. Profile: We will no longer show the location icon if the location is empty.

We will no longer show the location icon if the location is empty. Scrollbars: Updated a number of places where scrollbars were being shown when they shouldn’t have been.

Updated a number of places where scrollbars were being shown when they shouldn’t have been. Topics: Fixed an issue where clicking on Topics in the carousel was not requesting new items as needed.

Fixed an issue where clicking on Topics in the carousel was not requesting new items as needed. Topics: Unfollowing a Topic from within the home timeline will now correctly show a confirmation prompt.

Unfollowing a Topic from within the home timeline will now correctly show a confirmation prompt. Tweets: You will no longer be able to trigger the modal for blocking via keyboard shortcut on your own Tweets.

You will no longer be able to trigger the modal for blocking via keyboard shortcut on your own Tweets. Tweets: We will now show the properly localized timezone on the Schedule Tweet page.

Since Twitter has a PWA, you will not need to update the app manually. The update will apply automatically and while Twitter has released it, the update might take a while to get to everyone. Twitter has been pretty transparent in disclosing the changelog for the updates and the company has been rolling out updates at regular intervals. The Twitter PWA is available on smartphones (mobile.twitter.com), Twitter for Windows, Twitter for KaiOS, and Twitter Lite on Android.