Twitter PWA for Windows 10 had received an update. The update brings a ton of new features, bug fixes, and improvements.

One of the most exciting new features that the new update offers is Branded Likes, which gives you custom animations for the Twiter like buttons on Tweets containing specific hashtags. The ability to dismiss the topic that you’re not interested in is another useful new feature. Other important new features include composer Card previews, Conversation Controls, and more. You can see the full official changelog below.

Changelog

New Branded Likes: Delightful, custom, animations for the Twitter like button on Tweets containing specific hashtags. Try #BlackJoy and #AlwaysProud now!

Conversation Controls: We tested, you Tweeted, and we're rolling out the ability to have conversations with exactly who you want to everyone. When you compose a Tweet, you'll have the option to enable replies for everyone, people you follow, or just people you @ mention. Learn more here!

Not Interested Topics: Tired of us recommending you a Topic you aren't interested in? You can now dismiss the Topic and we won't recommend it again.

Topic Pages: You can now see a timeline of Tweets about a Topic. Try it out by clicking on a Topic name.

Updated DMs: Adjusted the size of Twemoji rendered without text within DM conversations.

Adjusted the size of Twemoji rendered without text within DM conversations. Performance: Reduced the size of the code needed to run the site for most users. This should help the site load more quickly, especially on slower connections.

Retweets with comments: We've made a number of updates to the Retweets with comments experience. Updated the Tweet detail screen to display either "Retweets" or "Retweets with comments" as labeling for Retweets. Added a pivot to non-compliant Tweets to allow navigation to the Retweets with comments timeline. We are currently experimenting with splitting Retweets with comments out to their own Tweet stat on Tweet detail, and updating verbiage to include "Quote".

Fixed DMs: Fixed an issue where you were unable to scroll all the way to the top of a DM conversation on mobile devices.

Emoji Picker: The size of the emoji picker should no longer fluctuate when the skin tone picker is selected and you hover over emojis.

Keyboard Shortcuts: Addressed issues with certain keyboard shortcuts not working for Retweeting and sharing.

Lists: You'll no longer see an incorrect empty list when trying to add suggested people to a List.

Retweets with comments: Fixed scenarios where the Retweets with comments timeline would incorrectly show as empty.

Scheduled Tweets: You'll no longer see an error when you try and schedule a Tweet with tagged media.

Srollbars: Cleaned up excess scrollbars in certain popover components.

Scrolling: Resolved scrolling lag on Safari when navigating into a conversation.

Scrolling: Exiting a fullscreen video should no longer cause the current scroll position to change.

Scrolling: Corrected issues with the bottom of lists being inaccessible on certain iPhone devices.

Tagged Media: Resolved issues with tags for deleted media remaining when adding new media to Tweets.

Text Input: Orientation within text input fields will now consistently respect your language settings.

User Profile: Profile pages with restricted visibility due to protected status or blocking relationships will no longer display empty timelines and will instead default to the user's profile page.

Video Player: Badges should now show correctly when viewing live broadcasts.

You can download Twitter PWA from the below link, or you can visit Microsoft Store and search for the app.