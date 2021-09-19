Ten days ago Twitter announced that it was testing a new feature for their microblog called tweet reactions.

It replaces the Like heart with a range of emoji, allowing users to more accurately convey their emotional reactions.

The feature was being tested initially only in Turkey, but now Turkish Twitter users are reporting the feature appears to have been disabled.

Twitter has temporarily removed the 'react with emoji' feature, which it has recently started testing in Turkey. It is not yet clear when the system will be activated again.. @alex193a @wongmjane @TechCrunch pic.twitter.com/sJBHxyaWNl — Kerem (@kerempekedis) September 18, 2021

It is believed that Twitter has paused the issue to fix technical issues.

The feature disappeared a day ago, and at present remains disabled.

Twitter intended for the trail to last a bit longer, but once fixed the feature will presumably roll out to all Twitter users.