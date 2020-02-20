NBC reports that Twitter is testing a new system that will add an annotation to tweets from politicians if the tweets are judged to be misleading by verified fact-checkers and journalists.

Tweets will be labelled with red and orange badges, and the tweets will be circulated less widely.

A notable feature is that the fact-checking explanation has as much prominence as the original tweet, unlike the tweet reply and quoting UI for example.

“We’re exploring a number of ways to address misinformation and provide more context for tweets on Twitter,” a spokesperson for the company told NBC. “Misinformation is a critical issue and we will be testing many different ways to address it.”

The design is not finalized yet, demonstrating only “one possible iteration” but the final design may go into production on the 5th March as part of twitter’s new anti-misinformation policy.

Via Engadget.