Twitter is working on a paid tier for their service called Twitter Blue.

Uncovered by reverse engineer Jane Manchun Wong, the paid users will have special features reserved just for them.

One of those is a clutter-free news reading experience, possible courtesy of recent acquisition Tryscroll.

The other is a bookmarking experience with folders.

Lastly, Wong also uncovered an Undo Send feature Twitter is working on.

Wong notes that Twitter will have different paid tiers, with the cheapest starting at $2.99.

It is not yet known when Twitter will be launching the new features, but it seems unlikely the uptake will be that massive.

