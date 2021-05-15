Twitter is working on a paid tier for their service called Twitter Blue.

Uncovered by reverse engineer Jane Manchun Wong, the paid users will have special features reserved just for them.

One of those is a clutter-free news reading experience, possible courtesy of recent acquisition Tryscroll.

Twitter is calling their upcoming Subscription Service “Twitter Blue”, priced at $2.99/month for now, including paid features like: Undo Tweets: https://t.co/CrqnzIPcOH Collections: https://t.co/qfFfAXHp1o pic.twitter.com/yyMStpCkpr — Jane Manchun Wong (@wongmjane) May 15, 2021

The other is a bookmarking experience with folders.

Twitter is working on Bookmark Collections ? ? aka the “folders in bookmark” that lots of folks have asked for 🙂 pic.twitter.com/wUCEYca94i — Jane Manchun Wong (@wongmjane) May 14, 2021

Lastly, Wong also uncovered an Undo Send feature Twitter is working on.

Twitter is working on “Undo Send” timer for tweets pic.twitter.com/nS0kuijPK0 — Jane Manchun Wong (@wongmjane) March 5, 2021

Wong notes that Twitter will have different paid tiers, with the cheapest starting at $2.99.

It is not yet known when Twitter will be launching the new features, but it seems unlikely the uptake will be that massive.

Do the features sound compelling to our readers? Let us know below.