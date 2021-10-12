A few months ago Twitter officially announced Twitter Blue, its first subscription offering. Twitter Blue costs $2.99 per month and for this price, you will get brand new Twitter features such as Bookmark folders, Undo tweet, reader mode and more.

If those features do not sound immediately compelling to you, the good news is that Twitter is looking to boost the value of its sales proposition, according to reverse engineer Jane Manchun Wong.

New features listed include:

Top Articles

See the most-shared articles in your network for the past 24 hours and catch up on the conversations.

Longer video uploads

Enjoy fast-loading, ad-free reading experience across a network of leading publishers.

Custom navigations

Set your most used pages right on your tab bar.

T1 Labs

Get early access to new features we’re testing before they’re available to everyone else.

Are these features enough to make you want to pull the trigger for a paid subscription? Let us know below.