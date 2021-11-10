Twitter Blue subscription service now available in the US

After introducing Twitter Blue in Australia and Canada early this year, Twitter today expanded the Twitter Blue subscription service to the US and New Zealand. Twitter Blue will cost US $2.99 / NZ$ 4.49 per month and it will bring several new features to the subscribers. For example, Twitter Blue members can enjoy a fast-loading, ad-free reading experience of several news outlets. Find the full list of exclusive features available for Blue subscribers below.
Read news without the noise: Ad-free articles (formerly known as Scroll)
On iOS and desktop, Twitter Blue members will enjoy a fast-loading, ad-free reading experience when they visit many of their favorite news sites available in the US from Twitter, such as The Washington Post, L.A. Times, USA TODAY, The Atlantic, Reuters, The Daily Beast, Rolling Stone, BuzzFeed, Insider and The Hollywood Reporter.
This is just the beginning for Ad-free Articles with much more ad-free content to come as we continue to build more partnerships, with more publishers, in more markets.
Support a thriving free press.
In continuing our commitment to strengthen and support publishers and a free press, a portion of the revenue from Twitter Blue subscription fees goes directly to publishers within our network. Our goal is to help each publishing partner make 50% more per person than they would’ve made from serving ads to that person. A better experience for readers – and more support for the journalism they care about.
Don’t miss a beat with Top Articles1
Designed with Nuzzel lovers in mind, subscribers can easily view the most-shared articles in their network over the last 24 hours, so they can immediately see what’s important in their community. This gives subscribers a new and complementary way of catching up on the latest on Twitter.
Customize your Twitter
Subscribers can add more flair to their Twitter experience with exclusive app icons and colorful themes2 and Bookmark Folders. We are also introducing Custom Navigation3, which gives subscribers the ability to customize what appears in their navigation bar for quick access to the Twitter destinations they care about most.
Tweet smarter, read better
With Undo Tweet, subscribers can preview and perfect Tweets before they are sent. Subscribers also have access to Reader, which turns long threads into an easier-to-read experience. They can also change the text size within Reader to tailor their experience even further.
Twitter Blue Labs: Get early access to new features
Finally, subscribers get early access to features we’re testing — before anyone else! These features might eventually become available to the rest of Twitter, graduate to a feature of Twitter Blue, or sunset based on feedback we hear from subscribers.
They will change often, but for now, subscribers will be able to upload videos of up to 10-minutes (as opposed to the standard ~2 minutes for non-subscribers) via Longer Video Uploads4 and pin their favorite conversations to the top of their DM’s with Pinned Conversations.5
Source: Twitter