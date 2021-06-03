Twitter Blue subscription offering announced

Twitter today officially announced Twitter Blue, its first subscription offering. First, Twitter Blue is launching only in Australia and Canada for now. And it costs $3.49 CAD or $4.49 AUD monthly. For this price, you will get brand new Twitter features such as Bookmark folders, Undo tweet, reader mode and more. You can read about the features in detail below.
Bookmark Folders: Want an easy way to better organize your saved content? Bookmark Folders let you organize the Tweets you’ve saved by letting you manage content so when you need it, you can find it easily and efficiently.
Undo Tweet: Typo? Forgot to tag someone? Preview and revise your Tweet before it goes live. With Undo Tweet, you can set a customizable timer of up to 30 seconds to click ‘Undo’ before the Tweet, reply, or thread you’ve sent posts to your timeline. Correct mistakes easily by previewing what your Tweet will look like before the world can see it.
Reader Mode: Reader Mode provides a more beautiful reading experience by getting rid of the noise. We are making it easier for you to keep up with long threads on Twitter by turning them into easy-to-read text so you can read all the latest content seamlessly.
Subscribers will also get access to perks, such as customizable app icons for their device’s home screen and fun color themes for their Twitter app, and will have access to dedicated subscription customer support.
