Twitch withdraws its latest controversial sexual content policy for NSFW streams after backlash

Popular streaming app Twitch has just announced that it’s rolling back its latest change to sexual content policy, following users’ backlash. The company initially said that “twerking, grinding, and pole dancing are now allowed” on the platform.

“Effective today, we are rolling back the artistic nudity changes. Moving forward, depictions of real or fictional nudity won’t be allowed on Twitch, regardless of the medium. This restriction does not apply to Mature-rated games,” Twitch says in the official announcement, dated December 15.

On Wednesday, December 13, Twitch initially said that it would allow content with “deliberately highlighted breasts, buttocks, or pelvic region” & even erotic dances, body writing, and fictionalized, fully-exposed nudity with a label. Popular dances like twerking would also be allowed without a label on the platform, which will soon be shut down in South Korea.

A lot of popular streamers have faced bans in the past due to this policy. Some of them even reportedly resorted to another platform, like Kick, which also claimed to give at least 95% of its streaming revenue to the content creator.

“Some streamers, in response to this update, created content that was in violation of our new policy. We’ve worked quickly to remove that content and issue channel enforcements,” the Amazon-backed popular streaming platform also said today.