The Amazon-owned Twitch.TV video game streaming platform has bizarrely allowed streamers to broadcast Amazon Prime content to thousands of fans in the form of Twitch Watch Parties.

Revealed as part of the service’s new Watch Parties features, all US streamers are now permitted to stream any movie or TV show that’s available as part of an Amazon Prime Video subscription.

This includes many of the company’s awesome Amazon Originals such as Preacher, Hunters, Mr Robot, The Boys and many more.

“These are trying times, and the best way to get through them is to spend time with your friends, if even only virtually,” Amazon announced. “Through April, we’re rolling out our Watch Parties beta, starting today with US Partners. Watch select Prime Video movies & shows with your community!”

“To start, this will only be available in the United States, and we know how frustrating that is for our global friends. Rest assured we are working hard to get this feature out to everyone so you can connect your community around the world.”

Grab your popcorn! We have rolled out the Watch Parties catalog to let you stream any title available with your @PrimeVideo membership! That's not all – Watch Parties is now available to all creators in the US and we are working on releasing globally in the coming months.

While the feature is currently only available for streamers in the United States, Amazon has said that the feature will be rolling out as part of a global feature for everyone to use. For now, all you have to do is start a Watch Party on Twitch, search for a supported show or film and just enjoy.