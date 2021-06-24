Turns out Windows 11 does not need TPM 2.0 after all

Many Windows fans are today disappointed that they will not be able to upgrade their existing PC or laptop to Windows 11, due to not meeting the hardware criteria.

Microsoft is telling users and the media that to upgrade to Windows 11 your PC needs at least:

1 GHz dual-core processor

4GB RAM

64 GB storage

UEFI, Secure Boot capable, TPM 2.0

DirectX 12 compatible graphics with WDDM 2.0 driver

720p display greater than 9” diagonally

The TPM 2.0 issue, in particular, is a problem, as it was introduced relatively recently, with many PCs older than 2017 not supported.

It turns out however what Microsoft and PC Health Check app is telling people is not the complete truth, according to their own documentation.

It turns out that only TPM 1.2 is required, but instead of telling users that an upgrade is not advised, Microsoft is simply saying PCs can not run the OS at all.

Microsoft’s motivation for the move is unclear at present, but many users are more than peeved that, unusual for Windows, they would need to buy new hardware to run a new OS.

via FireCube