Apple is reportedly already working on the Apple M3 chip, according to a report by Digitimes.

Taiwanese publication Digitimes reports that TSMC has kicked off pilot production of Apple M3 chips using 3nm technology at its Fab 18 in southern Taiwan, and are looking at moving the process to volume production by the fourth quarter of 2022.

The chip may arrive too late to make it to Apple’s iPhone 14, but will likely end up in 2023 Mac laptops.

The 3nm technology should mean improved performance and better power efficiency which should translate into even thinner and lighter laptops.

Qualcomm has just announced its own 4nm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chips built by Samsung on 4nm technology, and Intel is reportedly also targeting 3nm technology for 2023.

Given that the M3 chip may only arrive in 2023, Apple is expected to deliver M2 and A16 Bionic silicon for 2022 built on 4nm technology, unless Apple and TSMC manage to pull one more thing out of a hat before this, of course.

via Pocketnow.