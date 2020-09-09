TSMC will mass produce 5nm Apple chips starting Q4 of 2020

Earlier this year Apple announced that it will ditch Intel in favour of its own chip based on ARM. The company is expected to launch new hardware later this month and it will be powered by Apple’s own chips instead of Intel.

According to a new report, Apple has reached out to TSMC to place a mass order for Apple silicon. The company has asked TSMC to start manufacturing in Q4 of 2020, with a capacity of 5,000-6,000 wafers based on the 5nm process.

According to industry insider Ming-Chi Kuo, Apple is expected to launch a couple of MacBooks based on the Apple silicon and the devices will debut in Q4 of 2020 and Q1 of 2021.

Via: MyFixGuide