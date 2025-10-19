Transform Your PC: Windows 10 As A Router

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Readers help support MSpoweruser. We may get a commission if you buy through our links.

A message from our partner Get Fortect now and keep your Windows PC up and running smoothly each time you use it. The tool will regularly check the health of you system files, drivers, hardware and apps, and tackle potential problems before you could experience any issues because of them. Download Now 0 readers this month, rated 4.6 on Fortect has been downloaded byreaders this month, rated 4.6 on TrustPilot

Turning your Windows 10 PC into a router can be a surprisingly effective solution for sharing your internet connection, extending your Wi-Fi range, or creating a dedicated network for specific devices. While dedicated routers offer convenience, using your PC as a router provides flexibility and control, especially when you need a temporary or customized network setup. This article explores the best software options to achieve this, allowing you to leverage your existing hardware for enhanced network management.

This guide will walk you through the top software choices, highlighting their features, benefits, and pricing to help you choose the best solution for your needs. Whether you’re a gamer looking to optimize your connection or simply need a temporary router replacement, these tools offer a range of options to suit various scenarios.

How Can Windows 10 Act as a Router?

Connectify Hotspot

Connectify Hotspot is a popular software solution that allows you to easily turn your Windows 10 PC into a Wi-Fi hotspot. It offers a user-friendly interface and a range of features, making it ideal for both novice and experienced users. With Connectify Hotspot, you can share your internet connection with multiple devices simultaneously, create a secure network with a custom password, and even monitor network usage. The software also includes a built-in firewall to protect your devices from unauthorized access.

Connectify Hotspot is particularly useful for situations where you need to extend your Wi-Fi range or create a dedicated network for gaming or streaming. Its ease of use and comprehensive feature set make it a top choice for turning your Windows 10 PC into a powerful router.

Key Features:

Wi-Fi Hotspot Creation

Internet Connection Sharing

Customizable Hotspot Name and Password

Built-in Firewall

Network Usage Monitoring

Pricing: Free version available; paid versions start at $14.99 per year.

Virtual Router Plus

Virtual Router Plus is a free and open-source software that provides a simple and straightforward way to turn your Windows 10 PC into a Wi-Fi hotspot. Unlike some other options, Virtual Router Plus doesn’t require installation, making it a lightweight and portable solution. It allows you to share your internet connection with other devices, create a secure network with a custom password, and monitor connected devices.

Virtual Router Plus is an excellent choice for users who need a basic and reliable solution without the added features of more complex software. Its simplicity and portability make it ideal for temporary network setups or situations where you need to quickly share your internet connection.

Key Features:

Wi-Fi Hotspot Creation

Internet Connection Sharing

Customizable Hotspot Name and Password

No Installation Required

Simple and Lightweight

Pricing: Free

Maryfi

Maryfi is another software option that enables you to turn your Windows 10 PC into a Wi-Fi hotspot. It offers a user-friendly interface and a range of features, including the ability to share your internet connection, create a secure network, and monitor connected devices. Maryfi also supports Wi-Fi Direct, allowing you to connect devices directly to your PC without the need for a traditional Wi-Fi network.

Maryfi is a versatile solution that can be used in a variety of scenarios, from extending your Wi-Fi range to creating a dedicated network for gaming or streaming. Its support for Wi-Fi Direct adds an extra layer of flexibility, making it a valuable tool for managing your network.

Key Features:

Wi-Fi Hotspot Creation

Internet Connection Sharing

Customizable Hotspot Name and Password

Wi-Fi Direct Support

Network Usage Monitoring

Pricing: Free

Windows 10 Mobile Hotspot (Built-in)

Windows 10 has a built-in Mobile Hotspot feature that allows you to share your internet connection without the need for additional software. This feature is easily accessible through the Settings app and provides a simple way to turn your PC into a Wi-Fi hotspot. You can customize the hotspot name and password, and monitor connected devices.

The Windows 10 Mobile Hotspot is a convenient option for users who need a quick and easy way to share their internet connection. Its integration with the operating system makes it a seamless and hassle-free solution.

Key Features:

Wi-Fi Hotspot Creation

Internet Connection Sharing

Customizable Hotspot Name and Password

Integrated with Windows 10

Simple and Easy to Use

Pricing: Free (included with Windows 10)

Setting up Windows 10 Mobile Hotspot

Using the built-in Windows 10 Mobile Hotspot feature is straightforward. Here’s how to set it up:

Open Settings: Click the Start button and select the Settings icon (gear). Go to Network & Internet: Click on “Network & Internet” in the Settings menu. Select Mobile Hotspot: In the left sidebar, click on “Mobile hotspot.” Turn On the Hotspot: Toggle the “Mobile hotspot” switch to the “On” position. Edit Hotspot Settings: Click “Edit” to customize the network name and password. Share the Connection: Other devices can now connect to your PC’s Wi-Fi hotspot using the network name and password you set.

Tips

Ensure your PC has a stable internet connection before turning it into a router.

Choose a strong password for your Wi-Fi hotspot to prevent unauthorized access.

Monitor network usage to ensure fair bandwidth allocation among connected devices.

Consider using a dedicated router for long-term or high-demand network setups.

Update your network adapter drivers for optimal performance.

Feature Comparison

Feature Connectify Hotspot Virtual Router Plus Maryfi Windows 10 Mobile Hotspot Price Paid Free Free Free Installation Required Not Required Required Built-in Firewall Yes No No No Wi-Fi Direct No No Yes No Network Monitoring Yes Yes Yes Yes

This table offers a quick comparison of the key features and differences between the software options we’ve discussed, helping you make an informed decision based on your specific needs and preferences.

Network Sharing Made Easy

Turning your Windows 10 PC into a router provides a flexible and cost-effective solution for sharing your internet connection. Whether you choose Connectify Hotspot, Virtual Router Plus, Maryfi, or the built-in Windows 10 Mobile Hotspot, you can easily create a Wi-Fi hotspot and manage your network with ease.

FAQ

Can I use my Windows 10 PC as a router for gaming?

Yes, using your Windows 10 PC as a router can work for gaming, but performance may vary depending on your PC’s hardware and network configuration.

Is it safe to use my Windows 10 PC as a router?

Yes, it is generally safe, but ensure you use a strong password and keep your system and software updated to protect against security threats.

How many devices can connect to my Windows 10 hotspot?

The number of devices that can connect depends on your hardware and the software you use, but most options support multiple devices simultaneously.

Can I use a VPN while using my Windows 10 PC as a router?

Yes, you can use a VPN on your PC, and the connected devices will also be protected by the VPN connection.

Related reading