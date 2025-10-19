How To Uninstall Apps On Windows 11: A Step-by-Step Guide

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Uninstalling applications from your Windows 11 computer is a fundamental skill for maintaining a clean and efficient system. Whether you’re removing bloatware, freeing up storage space, or simply getting rid of programs you no longer use, Windows 11 offers several straightforward methods to accomplish this. This guide provides a comprehensive, step-by-step walkthrough of each technique.

This article will explore various methods to uninstall apps on Windows 11, ensuring you can choose the method that best suits your needs. We’ll cover everything from the traditional Settings app approach to using the Control Panel and even leveraging the command line. Each method is explained with clarity and precision to guarantee a smooth and successful uninstall process.

What Are the Ways to Uninstall Apps on Windows 11?

Uninstalling Apps via the Settings App

The Settings app is the most common and user-friendly way to remove applications in Windows 11. Here’s how:

Open the Settings app. You can do this by pressing the Windows key + I or by searching for “Settings” in the Start menu. Click on Apps in the left-hand menu. Select Apps & features. This will display a list of all installed applications. Locate the app you want to uninstall. You can scroll through the list or use the search bar to find it quickly. Click the three vertical dots next to the app’s name. Click Uninstall. Confirm the uninstallation by clicking Uninstall again in the pop-up window. Follow any on-screen prompts to complete the process.

Removing Apps Through the Control Panel

The Control Panel, a legacy feature from older versions of Windows, still provides a reliable method for uninstalling applications.

Open the Control Panel. You can search for it in the Start menu. Click on Programs. Select Programs and Features. This will display a list of installed applications. Find the app you want to uninstall. Right-click on the app’s name. Click Uninstall/Change. Follow the on-screen prompts to complete the uninstallation.

Uninstalling Apps from the Start Menu

The Start Menu offers a quick way to uninstall apps directly from the app list.

Click the Start button. Find the app you want to uninstall in the app list. Right-click on the app’s icon. Click Uninstall. Confirm the uninstallation if prompted.

Using Command Prompt to Uninstall Apps

For more advanced users, the Command Prompt provides a powerful way to uninstall applications, particularly for those that may not uninstall correctly through other methods.

Open Command Prompt as an administrator. Search for “Command Prompt” in the Start menu, right-click on it, and select “Run as administrator.” Type wmic and press Enter. This will launch the Windows Management Instrumentation Command-line. Type product get name and press Enter. This will display a list of all installed applications. Identify the exact name of the app you want to uninstall from the list. Type product where name="[App Name]" call uninstall, replacing “[App Name]” with the exact name of the app. For example: product where name="Microsoft To Do" call uninstall Press Enter. Type Y to confirm the uninstallation and press Enter.

Tips for Successful App Uninstallation

Close the App: Before attempting to uninstall an app, ensure it is completely closed. Check the system tray (bottom-right corner of your screen) to see if the app is still running in the background.

Before attempting to uninstall an app, ensure it is completely closed. Check the system tray (bottom-right corner of your screen) to see if the app is still running in the background. Administrator Privileges: Some apps require administrator privileges to uninstall. If you encounter an error, try running the uninstaller as an administrator.

Some apps require administrator privileges to uninstall. If you encounter an error, try running the uninstaller as an administrator. Reinstall if Necessary: If an app fails to uninstall correctly, try reinstalling it and then uninstalling it again. This can sometimes resolve issues with corrupted installation files.

If an app fails to uninstall correctly, try reinstalling it and then uninstalling it again. This can sometimes resolve issues with corrupted installation files. Use a Dedicated Uninstaller: For stubborn apps, consider using a dedicated uninstaller tool. These tools can often remove leftover files and registry entries that standard uninstallers miss.

Comparing Uninstall Methods

Method Ease of Use Suitable For Notes Settings App High Most users, basic app removal Simplest method, good for most applications. Control Panel Medium Users familiar with older Windows versions Useful for older programs or when the Settings app fails. Start Menu High Quick removal of recently used apps Convenient for frequently accessed applications. Command Prompt Low Advanced users, troubleshooting problematic apps Requires precise commands and knowledge, but can be effective for stubborn or corrupted installations.

Keeping Your System Clean

Regularly uninstalling unwanted applications is crucial for maintaining the performance and security of your Windows 11 system. By following the methods outlined above, you can easily remove programs and keep your computer running smoothly.

FAQ

How do I uninstall a program that doesn’t appear in the Apps & features list?

If a program doesn’t appear in the Apps & features list, try using a dedicated uninstaller tool or the Command Prompt.

Can I uninstall pre-installed apps on Windows 11?

Yes, you can uninstall many pre-installed apps using the Settings app or the Command Prompt.

What should I do if an app fails to uninstall?

Try reinstalling the app and then uninstalling it again. If that doesn’t work, use a dedicated uninstaller tool or the Command Prompt.

Is it safe to uninstall apps using the Command Prompt?

Yes, but be careful to enter the correct app name. Incorrect commands could potentially cause system issues.

Final Thoughts

Removing unwanted applications from Windows 11 is straightforward with the methods described above. Whether you prefer the ease of the Settings app or the power of the Command Prompt, you can keep your system clutter-free and performing optimally.

