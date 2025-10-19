How To Download Windows 11 Onto A USB: A Step-by-Step Guide

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Want to install Windows 11 on a new computer or perform a clean installation on your current one? A bootable USB drive is the perfect solution. This guide provides a detailed, step-by-step walkthrough on how to download Windows 11 onto a USB drive, ensuring a smooth and successful installation process.

Creating a bootable USB drive is a straightforward process, but it requires careful attention to detail. By following the instructions outlined below, you’ll be able to create a USB drive that you can use to install Windows 11 on any compatible computer. Let’s get started!

How Do I Put Windows 11 on a USB?

Prepare Your USB Drive

Before you begin, you’ll need a USB drive with at least 8GB of storage space. Ensure that the USB drive is empty, as the process will erase all data on it.

Insert the USB drive into your computer. Open File Explorer. Right-click on the USB drive. Select “Format.” Choose “FAT32” as the file system. Check the “Quick Format” box. Click “Start.” Click “OK” to confirm the format.

Download the Windows 11 Media Creation Tool

The Media Creation Tool is the official tool from Microsoft for downloading Windows 11 and creating bootable media.

Go to the Microsoft Windows 11 download page. Find the “Create Windows 11 Installation Media” section. Click “Download Now.” Run the downloaded Media Creation Tool.

Create Bootable USB Drive

Now that you have the Media Creation Tool, you can use it to download Windows 11 and create the bootable USB drive.

Accept the license terms. Select “Create installation media (USB flash drive, DVD, or ISO file) for another PC.” Click “Next.” Choose the language, edition, and architecture for Windows 11. (In most cases, the tool will automatically detect the recommended settings for your PC). Click “Next.” Select “USB flash drive.” Click “Next.” Choose your USB drive from the list. Click “Next.” The tool will now download Windows 11 and create the bootable USB drive. This process may take some time, depending on your internet connection speed. Click “Finish” when the process is complete.

Verify the Bootable USB Drive

After creating the bootable USB drive, it’s a good idea to verify that it’s working correctly.

Restart your computer. Enter your BIOS/UEFI settings. (This is usually done by pressing Delete, F2, F12, or another key during startup. The key to press is usually displayed on the screen during startup). Change the boot order to boot from the USB drive. Save the changes and exit BIOS/UEFI. Your computer should now boot from the USB drive and start the Windows 11 installation process.

Tips

Ensure your computer meets the minimum system requirements for Windows 11 before installing.

Back up any important data on your computer before performing a clean installation.

If you encounter any issues during the installation process, consult the Microsoft support website or forums for assistance.

Getting Windows 11 on a USB, Simplified

Downloading Windows 11 onto a USB drive is a straightforward way to install or reinstall the operating system. By following these steps, you can create a bootable USB drive and use it to install Windows 11 on any compatible computer.

FAQ

Can I use any USB drive for Windows 11? No, you need a USB drive with at least 8GB of storage space.

Will creating a bootable USB drive erase the data on it? Yes, the formatting process will erase all data on the USB drive.

How long does it take to create a bootable USB drive? The process can take anywhere from 30 minutes to an hour, depending on your internet connection speed and computer performance.

What if my computer doesn’t boot from the USB drive? Make sure that you have changed the boot order in your BIOS/UEFI settings to boot from the USB drive.

Do I need a product key to install Windows 11? If you are upgrading from a previous version of Windows, you may not need a product key. However, if you are performing a clean installation, you will need a valid Windows 11 product key.

