Last year, Facebook started rolling its Google Photos transfer tool that lets its users export their Facebook photos and videos directly to Google Photos, but the tool was limited to some countries including Africa, Asia Pacific, the UK, and Latin America. And now, after almost a year, the social media giant is making its data transfer tool available for everyone.

You can follow the below steps to export your Photos and Videos from Facebook to Google Photos(via TheVerge):

While logged into your Facebook account, click on the down arrow at the end of the upper menu bar and select “Settings.” Select the tab that reads “Your Facebook Information.” Click on “Transfer a copy of your Photos or Videos.”

Facebook will also let its users export photos to other companies that are part of the Data Transfer Program in the future albeit we don’t as to when it’ll be possible. For those who we don’t know, Facebook along with Microsoft and Google announced the Data Transfer Project (DTP) with the purpose of building a framework with open-source code that can connect any two online service providers, enabling a seamless, direct, user initiated portability of data between the two platforms.