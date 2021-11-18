If you have long wished that you could have Microsoft Teams transcribe to text a 1:1 phone call in the same way it could do a larger meeting, your wish will soon be granted.

Microsoft has announced that transcription in 1:1 VOIP Calls will soon be available.

Users will be able to capture the text version of their Call and save it for later use. This can be enabled via the control bar within the Call window.

The feature is expected to roll out from mid-November and be completed by early December.