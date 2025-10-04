Top XBOX Controller Phone Mounts

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Readers help support MSpoweruser. We may get a commission if you buy through our links.

A message from our partner Get Fortect now and keep your Windows PC up and running smoothly each time you use it. The tool will regularly check the health of you system files, drivers, hardware and apps, and tackle potential problems before you could experience any issues because of them. Download Now 0 readers this month, rated 4.6 on Fortect has been downloaded byreaders this month, rated 4.6 on TrustPilot

Playing mobile games with an XBOX controller offers a superior experience compared to touch controls. However, holding both your phone and controller can be awkward. An XBOX controller phone mount solves this problem, providing a comfortable and ergonomic way to enjoy your favorite mobile games.

These mounts securely attach your phone to your controller, creating a handheld gaming console experience. With so many options available, finding the best XBOX controller phone mount can be challenging. This guide highlights some of the top choices on the market, considering factors like adjustability, compatibility, and build quality.

Which XBOX Controller Phone Mount is Best?

8BitDo Mobile Gaming Clip

The 8BitDo Mobile Gaming Clip is a versatile and well-designed mount that works with both XBOX and 8BitDo controllers. Its adjustable arm allows you to find the perfect viewing angle, and the sturdy construction ensures your phone stays securely in place. It’s a great all-around option for gamers who want a reliable and comfortable mounting solution.

This clip helps you ditch the neck strain and enjoy extended gaming sessions without fatigue. Its compact design makes it easy to carry around, so you can game on the go. The clip’s secure grip prevents accidental drops, giving you peace of mind while you play.

Adjustable viewing angle

Compatible with XBOX and 8BitDo controllers

Compact and portable design

Sturdy construction

Price: $14.99

OtterBox Mobile Gaming Clip

OtterBox is known for its durable phone cases, and their Mobile Gaming Clip lives up to that reputation. This mount features a robust design that can withstand even the most intense gaming sessions. It’s also highly adjustable, allowing you to customize the viewing angle and position of your phone for optimal comfort.

The OtterBox clip is designed to provide maximum stability, ensuring your phone won’t wobble or slip during gameplay. Its premium materials and construction make it a long-lasting investment for serious mobile gamers. The clip’s compatibility with a wide range of phones and controllers adds to its versatility.

Durable OtterBox construction

Highly adjustable viewing angle

Secure and stable phone grip

Compatible with various phones and controllers

Price: $29.95

PXN XBOX Controller Phone Mount

The PXN XBOX Controller Phone Mount offers a budget-friendly option without sacrificing quality. This mount features a simple yet effective design that securely holds your phone in place. Its adjustable clamp allows you to accommodate different phone sizes, and the compact size makes it easy to carry around.

This mount provides a comfortable and ergonomic gaming experience at an affordable price. Its easy-to-use design makes it a great choice for casual gamers. The PXN mount’s sturdy construction ensures your phone stays safe and secure during gameplay.

Affordable price point

Adjustable phone clamp

Compact and portable design

Sturdy construction

Price: $9.99

Razer Phone Cooler Chroma with Controller Clip

While primarily a phone cooler, the Razer Phone Cooler Chroma can be paired with a controller clip for a complete mobile gaming solution. This setup is ideal for gamers who experience overheating issues with their phones. The cooler helps maintain optimal performance, while the clip provides a comfortable and secure way to hold your phone.

This combination ensures smooth and lag-free gaming, even during demanding sessions. The Razer Phone Cooler Chroma’s customizable RGB lighting adds a touch of style to your gaming setup. The controller clip is designed to be comfortable and ergonomic, allowing you to game for hours without fatigue.

Phone cooler and controller clip in one

Maintains optimal phone performance

Customizable RGB lighting

Comfortable and ergonomic design

Price: $59.99

Orzly Controller Phone Mount

The Orzly Controller Phone Mount is a simple and effective solution for attaching your phone to your XBOX controller. Its adjustable design allows you to find the perfect viewing angle, and the secure grip ensures your phone stays in place. It’s a great option for gamers who want a no-fuss mounting solution.

This mount is easy to install and use, making it a convenient choice for gamers of all levels. Its compact size makes it easy to carry around, so you can game on the go. The Orzly mount’s durable construction ensures it will last for years to come.

Simple and effective design

Adjustable viewing angle

Secure phone grip

Durable construction

Price: $12.99

Nyko Smart Clip

The Nyko Smart Clip is a popular choice for its ease of use and compatibility with a wide range of smartphones. It securely attaches to your XBOX controller and provides a stable platform for your phone. The adjustable clip allows you to customize the viewing angle for optimal comfort.

This clip is perfect for gamers who want a hassle-free mounting solution. Its compact design makes it easy to store and transport. The Nyko Smart Clip’s durable construction ensures it will withstand the rigors of daily use.

Easy to use and install

Compatible with a wide range of smartphones

Adjustable viewing angle

Stable and secure phone platform

Price: $11.99

Feature Comparison

Here’s a quick comparison of the key features and prices of the phone mounts discussed above, to help you make an informed decision. Remember that prices may vary slightly depending on the retailer.

Mount Compatibility Adjustability Durability Price (USD) 8BitDo Mobile Gaming Clip XBOX, 8BitDo High Medium $14.99 OtterBox Mobile Gaming Clip Various Phones/Controllers High High $29.95 PXN XBOX Controller Phone Mount Various Phones Medium Medium $9.99 Razer Phone Cooler Chroma with Controller Clip Various Phones/Controllers Medium Medium $59.99 Orzly Controller Phone Mount Various Phones High Medium $12.99 Nyko Smart Clip Various Smartphones High Medium $11.99

Tips

Consider your phone size: Make sure the mount is compatible with your phone’s dimensions.

Make sure the mount is compatible with your phone’s dimensions. Think about adjustability: Look for a mount that allows you to adjust the viewing angle for optimal comfort.

Look for a mount that allows you to adjust the viewing angle for optimal comfort. Prioritize durability: Choose a mount made from high-quality materials that can withstand daily use.

Choose a mount made from high-quality materials that can withstand daily use. Read reviews: See what other gamers have to say about the mount’s performance and reliability.

Level Up Your Mobile Gaming

Choosing the right XBOX controller phone mount can significantly enhance your mobile gaming experience. Consider your budget, phone size, and desired features when making your decision.

FAQ

What is an XBOX controller phone mount?

An XBOX controller phone mount is a device that attaches your smartphone to your XBOX controller, allowing you to play mobile games with the controller.

Are XBOX controller phone mounts universal?

While some mounts are designed to fit specific phone models, many are adjustable and can accommodate a wide range of smartphone sizes.

Do I need a special XBOX controller to use a phone mount?

No, most phone mounts are compatible with standard XBOX controllers.

How do I attach my phone to the mount?

Most mounts use a clamp or clip system to securely hold your phone in place.

Are these mounts comfortable to use for long gaming sessions?

Yes, many mounts are designed with ergonomics in mind and allow you to adjust the viewing angle for optimal comfort.

Related reading