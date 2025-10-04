How To Block Someone On LinkedIn Without Them Knowing (Easy Guide)

LinkedIn is a powerful tool for professional networking, job searching, and career development. However, sometimes you may encounter individuals you’d prefer not to interact with. Blocking someone on LinkedIn prevents them from seeing your profile, contacting you, or engaging with your content. The good news is that you can block someone on LinkedIn without them being notified, ensuring a discreet and professional approach to managing your connections.

This guide walks you through the simple steps to block someone on LinkedIn, whether you’re using a desktop computer or the mobile app. We’ll also cover what happens when you block someone and answer some frequently asked questions to help you confidently manage your LinkedIn network.

How Can I Secretly Block Someone on LinkedIn?

Blocking Someone on LinkedIn from Their Profile (Desktop)

Navigate to the profile of the person you want to block. You can do this by searching for their name or clicking on their profile from your network connections or activity feed. Click the “More” button located on the right side of their profile, near the “Connect” or “Message” button. Select “Report/Block” from the dropdown menu. Choose “Block [Name]” from the options provided. Confirm your decision by clicking the “Block” button in the confirmation window.

Blocking Someone on LinkedIn from Their Profile (Mobile App)

Open the LinkedIn app on your smartphone or tablet. Go to the profile of the person you wish to block. Tap the three dots in the upper right corner of their profile. Select “Report or block” from the menu that appears. Tap “Block [Name]”. Confirm by tapping “Block” in the confirmation prompt.

Blocking Someone from Your “Who’s Viewed Your Profile” List

Click on “Me” at the top of your LinkedIn homepage. Select “View Profile”. Scroll down to the “Your Dashboard” section and click on “Who’s viewed your profile.” Find the person you want to block in the list. Click the three dots next to their name. Select “Block”. Confirm your decision.

What Happens When You Block Someone?

When you block someone on LinkedIn:

They will no longer be able to view your profile.

You will no longer be able to view their profile.

They will be removed from your network connections.

You will no longer be able to message each other on LinkedIn.

They will not be notified that you have blocked them.

You will not appear in their search results, and they will not appear in yours.

Tips for Managing Your LinkedIn Network

Review your connections regularly: Take time to assess your network and remove or block connections that are no longer relevant or beneficial.

Take time to assess your network and remove or block connections that are no longer relevant or beneficial. Use the “Unfollow” option: If you want to stay connected but don’t want to see someone’s posts, unfollowing them is a less drastic option than blocking.

If you want to stay connected but don’t want to see someone’s posts, unfollowing them is a less drastic option than blocking. Adjust your privacy settings: Control who can see your profile, activity, and connections to enhance your privacy on LinkedIn.

LinkedIn Connections Managed

Blocking someone on LinkedIn is a straightforward process that can help you maintain a professional and positive online presence. By following the steps outlined above, you can easily block individuals without them knowing, ensuring your interactions on the platform remain productive and comfortable.

FAQ

Will the person know if I block them on LinkedIn?

No, LinkedIn does not notify users when they have been blocked.

Can I unblock someone I’ve blocked?

Yes, you can unblock someone. However, you will need to wait 48 hours after blocking them before you can unblock them. Also, you will need to reconnect with them after unblocking, as they will no longer be in your network.

How many people can I block on LinkedIn?

LinkedIn does not publicly state a limit on the number of people you can block.

What’s the difference between blocking and removing a connection?

Removing a connection simply removes the person from your network, but they can still view your public profile and potentially reconnect with you. Blocking prevents them from seeing your profile, contacting you, or connecting with you again.

Can I block someone from seeing my posts but still remain connected?

Yes, you can unfollow them. This way, you’ll remain connected, but you won’t see their posts in your feed.

A Comparison: Blocking vs. Removing vs. Unfollowing

Feature Blocking Removing Unfollowing Profile Visibility Cannot view your profile Can view your public profile Can view your profile Connection Status Removed from connections; cannot reconnect Removed from connections; can reconnect Remains a connection Messaging Cannot message each other Can message each other (if not restricted) Can message each other Notification No notification sent No notification sent No notification sent Feed Visibility No posts visible Posts may be visible in mutual connections Their posts are hidden from your feed

Professional Networking Peace of Mind

Blocking someone on LinkedIn is a simple yet effective way to manage your network and ensure a positive online experience. By understanding the steps involved and the consequences of blocking, you can confidently curate your connections and focus on building valuable professional relationships.

