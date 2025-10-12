Top Virtual Machines For Windows 10

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Readers help support MSpoweruser. We may get a commission if you buy through our links.

A message from our partner Get Fortect now and keep your Windows PC up and running smoothly each time you use it. The tool will regularly check the health of you system files, drivers, hardware and apps, and tackle potential problems before you could experience any issues because of them. Download Now 0 readers this month, rated 4.6 on Fortect has been downloaded byreaders this month, rated 4.6 on TrustPilot

Virtual machines (VMs) are powerful tools that allow you to run different operating systems on your Windows 10 computer. This can be useful for testing software, running legacy applications, or simply exploring other operating systems without the need for a separate physical machine. With so many options available, finding the best virtual machine for your needs can be a challenge.

This article explores seven of the best virtual machines for Windows 10, highlighting their key features, benefits, and pricing. Whether you’re a developer, IT professional, or simply a curious user, you’ll find a VM that suits your specific requirements.

What Are The Best Virtual Machines For Windows 10?

VMware Workstation Pro

VMware Workstation Pro is a robust virtualization solution known for its extensive feature set and reliable performance. It’s a favorite among developers and IT professionals who require advanced capabilities. It allows you to run multiple operating systems simultaneously on a single Windows 10 machine, making it ideal for testing and development environments.

VMware Workstation Pro provides a seamless experience with its user-friendly interface and comprehensive documentation. It simplifies the process of creating and managing virtual machines, allowing you to focus on your tasks. The robust nature of the tool, combined with the support for various guest OSs, makes it a great option for anyone who needs a powerful and reliable VM.

Key Features:

Support for DirectX 11 and OpenGL 4.1

Virtual network customization

Snapshot and cloning capabilities

vSphere integration

Pricing: \$249

VirtualBox

VirtualBox, developed by Oracle, is a free and open-source virtualization solution that’s a popular choice for both personal and professional use. It offers a wide range of features and supports a variety of operating systems, making it a versatile option for users of all levels. It’s a great option for users who need a reliable VM solution without the cost.

VirtualBox is easy to install and use, with a straightforward interface that simplifies the creation and management of virtual machines. It’s a great starting point for beginners who are new to virtualization. Despite being free, VirtualBox provides a robust set of features that can handle most virtualization needs.

Key Features:

Support for a wide range of guest operating systems

Snapshot and cloning capabilities

Shared folders for easy file transfer

3D acceleration support

Pricing: Free

Microsoft Hyper-V

Hyper-V is Microsoft’s native virtualization solution, integrated directly into Windows 10 Pro, Enterprise, and Education editions. It offers a powerful and efficient way to run virtual machines without the need for additional software installation, making it a convenient choice for Windows users. It’s a great option for users who need a seamless virtualization experience within the Windows ecosystem.

Hyper-V provides a robust set of features for creating and managing virtual machines, including support for virtual networking, storage, and security. It’s designed to integrate seamlessly with Windows, providing a consistent and reliable virtualization environment. The direct integration with Windows means that there is less overhead and better performance compared to third-party solutions.

Key Features:

Seamless integration with Windows 10

Support for virtual networking and storage

Live migration capabilities

Enhanced security features

Pricing: Free (included with Windows 10 Pro, Enterprise, and Education editions)

Parallels Desktop

Parallels Desktop is a virtualization solution designed specifically for macOS, but it also runs Windows 10 in a virtual machine on macOS. It’s known for its ease of use and seamless integration with the macOS environment. Ideal for Mac users who need to run Windows applications, Parallels Desktop is a great option for users who want a seamless experience between the two operating systems.

Parallels Desktop offers a streamlined interface and a variety of features that make it easy to create and manage virtual machines. It allows you to run Windows applications side-by-side with macOS applications, providing a seamless and integrated experience. It’s optimized for performance, ensuring that your Windows applications run smoothly on your Mac.

Key Features:

Seamless integration with macOS

Coherence mode for running Windows applications side-by-side with macOS applications

Optimized for performance

Support for DirectX 11 and OpenGL

Pricing: \$99.99

QEMU

QEMU (Quick Emulator) is a free and open-source emulator and virtualizer that supports a wide range of guest operating systems and architectures. It’s a powerful and versatile tool that’s often used by developers and advanced users who need to emulate different platforms. It’s a great option for users who need to emulate different architectures or run operating systems on different hardware.

QEMU is highly configurable and provides a wide range of options for customizing your virtual machines. It’s a command-line tool that requires some technical expertise to use effectively. While it may not be as user-friendly as some other virtualization solutions, QEMU offers a high degree of flexibility and control.

Key Features:

Support for a wide range of guest operating systems and architectures

Highly configurable

Command-line interface

Open-source and free

Pricing: Free

Citrix Hypervisor

Citrix Hypervisor (formerly XenServer) is an open-source, enterprise-grade virtualization platform that’s designed for server virtualization and cloud deployments. It offers a robust set of features for managing and scaling virtual machines in a data center environment. It’s a great option for businesses and organizations that need a reliable and scalable virtualization solution.

Citrix Hypervisor provides advanced features such as live migration, high availability, and centralized management. It’s designed to optimize resource utilization and improve the efficiency of your IT infrastructure. While it may be more complex to set up and manage than some other virtualization solutions, Citrix Hypervisor offers a high degree of scalability and performance.

Key Features:

Live migration capabilities

High availability

Centralized management

Optimized for server virtualization and cloud deployments

Pricing: Free (open-source version available); paid versions with additional features and support

Red Hat Virtualization

Red Hat Virtualization is an enterprise-grade virtualization platform that’s based on the KVM (Kernel-based Virtual Machine) hypervisor. It offers a comprehensive set of features for managing and scaling virtual machines in a data center environment. It’s a great option for businesses and organizations that need a reliable and scalable virtualization solution with enterprise-level support.

Red Hat Virtualization provides advanced features such as live migration, high availability, and centralized management. It’s designed to integrate seamlessly with Red Hat Enterprise Linux and other Red Hat products. It’s a great option for organizations that are already invested in the Red Hat ecosystem.

Key Features:

Live migration capabilities

High availability

Centralized management

Integration with Red Hat Enterprise Linux

Pricing: Subscription-based; pricing varies depending on the number of sockets and support level

Feature Comparison

Feature VMware Workstation Pro VirtualBox Microsoft Hyper-V Parallels Desktop QEMU Citrix Hypervisor Red Hat Virtualization Price \$249 Free Free \$99.99 Free Free/Paid Subscription Windows Support Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes macOS Support Yes Yes No Yes Yes Yes Yes Linux Support Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Ease of Use Medium Easy Medium Easy Hard Hard Hard Advanced Features Yes Medium Medium Medium Yes Yes Yes

Tips

Consider your needs: Determine what you’ll be using the virtual machine for before choosing a solution.

Determine what you’ll be using the virtual machine for before choosing a solution. Check system requirements: Make sure your computer meets the minimum system requirements for the virtual machine software and the guest operating system.

Make sure your computer meets the minimum system requirements for the virtual machine software and the guest operating system. Experiment with free options: Try

FAQ

Related reading