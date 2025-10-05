Top Tablets Under $100 In 2023

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Readers help support MSpoweruser. We may get a commission if you buy through our links.

A message from our partner Get Fortect now and keep your Windows PC up and running smoothly each time you use it. The tool will regularly check the health of you system files, drivers, hardware and apps, and tackle potential problems before you could experience any issues because of them. Download Now 0 readers this month, rated 4.6 on Fortect has been downloaded byreaders this month, rated 4.6 on TrustPilot

Finding a quality tablet on a tight budget can be challenging, but it’s definitely possible. There are several excellent options available for under $100 that offer a range of features suitable for basic tasks like browsing the web, streaming videos, reading ebooks, and light gaming. This guide explores some of the best budget tablets under $100 that you can find in 2023, helping you make an informed decision without breaking the bank.

Whether you’re looking for a tablet for yourself, a child, or simply need a secondary device for travel, this list provides a starting point for finding a tablet that meets your needs and budget. We’ll delve into the specifications, features, and overall value of each tablet, highlighting what makes them stand out in the crowded budget market.

What Are The Best Tablets For Less Than $100?

Dragon Touch Y88X Pro Kids Tablet

The Dragon Touch Y88X Pro Kids Tablet is designed with children in mind, offering a durable build and parental controls to ensure a safe and engaging experience. This tablet comes with a pre-installed kids app, Kidoz, which provides access to a wide range of educational games, videos, and books. Its rugged case protects it from drops and bumps, making it ideal for younger users.

The tablet features a 7-inch display, 16GB of storage, and runs on Android, providing access to a variety of apps through the Google Play Store. It also includes front and rear cameras for taking photos and video calls. The parental controls allow parents to manage screen time, filter content, and monitor their child’s usage.

Durable Kid-Proof Case

Pre-installed Kidoz App

Parental Controls

Front and Rear Cameras

$69.99

Amazon Fire 7 (2022 Release)

The Amazon Fire 7 (2022 Release) is a popular choice for budget-conscious consumers looking for a reliable tablet for basic tasks. It features a 7-inch display, 16GB or 32GB of storage, and runs on Fire OS, Amazon’s customized version of Android. This tablet is primarily designed for consuming Amazon content, such as ebooks, videos, and music.

The Fire 7 integrates seamlessly with Amazon services, making it easy to access your Kindle library, Prime Video, and Amazon Music. It also supports Alexa voice commands, allowing you to control smart home devices, play music, and get information hands-free. The tablet’s compact size makes it ideal for travel and on-the-go entertainment.

Alexa Voice Control

Access to Amazon Content

Compact and Portable

Improved Performance over Previous Models

$59.99

Lenovo Tab M7

The Lenovo Tab M7 is a compact and affordable tablet that offers a decent performance for everyday tasks. It features a 7-inch display, 1GB or 2GB of RAM, and 16GB or 32GB of storage. The Tab M7 runs on Android, providing access to a wide range of apps through the Google Play Store.

This tablet is designed for basic tasks such as browsing the web, checking email, and streaming videos. Its compact size and lightweight design make it easy to carry around, making it a good option for travel or commuting. The Lenovo Tab M7 also offers a decent battery life, allowing you to use it for several hours on a single charge.

Compact and Lightweight Design

Android Operating System

Decent Battery Life

Affordable Price

$89.99

Onn. 8″ Tablet Pro

The Onn. 8″ Tablet Pro offers a larger screen compared to other budget tablets, making it a good choice for watching videos and browsing the web. It features an 8-inch display, 2GB of RAM, and 32GB of storage. The Onn. Tablet Pro runs on Android, providing access to a wide range of apps through the Google Play Store.

This tablet is designed for entertainment and productivity, offering a decent performance for streaming videos, playing games, and working on documents. Its larger screen provides a more immersive viewing experience, while its ample storage allows you to store plenty of files and apps. The Onn. 8″ Tablet Pro also includes front and rear cameras for taking photos and video calls.

Larger 8-inch Display

Android Operating System

Ample Storage

Front and Rear Cameras

$79.00

RCA Voyager 7

The RCA Voyager 7 is an ultra-affordable tablet that offers basic functionality for users on a very tight budget. It features a 7-inch display, 1GB of RAM, and 16GB of storage. The RCA Voyager 7 runs on Android, providing access to a variety of apps through the Google Play Store.

This tablet is designed for simple tasks such as reading ebooks, checking email, and browsing the web. Its low price makes it an attractive option for users who don’t need advanced features or high performance. The RCA Voyager 7 is also compact and lightweight, making it easy to carry around.

Ultra-Affordable Price

Compact and Lightweight

Android Operating System

Basic Functionality

$49.00

Venturer Mini 7″ Tablet

The Venturer Mini 7″ Tablet is another budget-friendly option that offers basic features for everyday use. It features a 7-inch display, 1GB of RAM, and 16GB of storage. The Venturer Mini runs on Android, giving you access to a range of apps through the Google Play Store.

This tablet is suitable for simple tasks like browsing, streaming, and reading. Its compact size makes it easy to carry around, and it’s a good option for those who need a basic tablet without spending too much.

Affordable Price

Compact Size

Android Operating System

Suitable for Basic Tasks

$55.00

Feature Comparison

Feature Dragon Touch Y88X Pro Amazon Fire 7 (2022) Lenovo Tab M7 Onn. 8″ Tablet Pro RCA Voyager 7 Venturer Mini 7″ Screen Size 7 inch 7 inch 7 inch 8 inch 7 inch 7 inch RAM N/A N/A 1/2 GB 2 GB 1 GB 1 GB Storage 16 GB 16/32 GB 16/32 GB 32 GB 16 GB 16 GB Operating System Android Fire OS Android Android Android Android Price $69.99 $59.99 $89.99 $79.00 $49.00 $55.00

This table provides a quick overview of the key features and prices of the tablets discussed, helping you compare and choose the one that best fits your needs and budget. Remember that prices may vary depending on the retailer and any ongoing promotions.

Tips

Consider Refurbished Options: Check for refurbished tablets from reputable sellers, as they often offer significant discounts.

Check for refurbished tablets from reputable sellers, as they often offer significant discounts. Read Reviews: Before making a purchase, read reviews from other users to get an idea of the tablet’s performance and reliability.

Before making a purchase, read reviews from other users to get an idea of the tablet’s performance and reliability. Check for Compatibility: Ensure that the tablet is compatible with the apps and services that you plan to use.

Finding The Right Tablet For Your Needs

Choosing the right tablet under $100 involves balancing features, performance, and price. Each tablet listed offers unique advantages, whether it’s the kid-friendly design of the Dragon Touch, the seamless Amazon integration of the Fire 7, or the larger screen of the Onn. 8″ Tablet Pro. Evaluate your specific needs and priorities to make the best choice.

FAQ

**What can I do with a tablet

How do I stop 6 best budget tablets under 100 for 2023?

Open the relevant control, then choose Stop or Disconnect to end the session.

Does 6 best budget tablets under 100 for 2023 affect battery life?

Yes, it uses extra power for video and networking; keep the device charged.

Why can’t my TV or receiver be found during 6 best budget tablets under 100 for 2023?

Both devices must share the same Wi-Fi and the feature must be enabled on the receiver.

Is a wired method more reliable for 6 best budget tablets under 100 for 2023?

Usually yes; a cable removes Wi-Fi interference and lowers latency.

Related reading