Top Software To Securely Erase Stubborn Files

Deleting files is usually a straightforward process, but sometimes, you encounter files that simply refuse to be deleted. These stubborn files can be frustrating, taking up valuable space and potentially posing a security risk. Fortunately, several software solutions are designed to tackle this problem, ensuring that even the most persistent files are securely and permanently erased.

This article explores the best software options available to help you delete files that cannot be deleted through conventional methods. We’ll delve into their features, benefits, and pricing, empowering you to choose the right tool for your needs and regain control over your storage space.

What’s the Best Software to Delete Files That Cannot Be Deleted?

Here are seven top-notch software solutions to help you permanently delete those pesky, undeletable files:

1. IObit Unlocker

IObit Unlocker is a free and user-friendly tool specifically designed to unlock and delete files that are locked by other processes. It integrates seamlessly into the Windows context menu, allowing you to quickly unlock and delete files with a simple right-click. The software can handle various error messages, such as “Cannot delete file: Access is denied,” “The file is in use by another program,” and “There has been a sharing violation.”

IObit Unlocker works by terminating the processes that are locking the file, allowing you to delete it without any further issues. It also offers options to unlock, unlock & rename, unlock & copy, or unlock & move files. This makes it a versatile tool for managing stubborn files.

Forces termination of processes locking the file.

Integrates into the Windows context menu.

Offers multiple unlock options (delete, rename, copy, move).

Simple and intuitive interface.

Pricing: Free

2. LockHunter

LockHunter is another excellent free tool that identifies and removes processes preventing file deletion. It provides detailed information about the locking process, including its name, path, and process ID. This allows you to understand why a file is locked and take appropriate action.

LockHunter offers options to delete the file after unlocking it, rename it, copy it, or simply unlock it. It also integrates into the Windows context menu for quick access. The software can also delete files into the recycle bin, so you can recover them later if needed.

Displays detailed information about locking processes.

Integrates into the Windows context menu.

Offers options to delete, rename, copy, or unlock files.

Can delete files into the recycle bin.

Pricing: Free

3. Wise Force Deleter

Wise Force Deleter is a free and easy-to-use tool that forces the deletion of files that Windows cannot delete. It allows you to unlock and delete files by simply dragging and dropping them into the program’s interface. The software also integrates into the Windows context menu for added convenience.

Wise Force Deleter uses advanced algorithms to identify and terminate processes that are locking the file, ensuring a successful deletion. It also supports deleting files in batch, saving you time and effort when dealing with multiple stubborn files.

Drag-and-drop interface.

Integrates into the Windows context menu.

Supports batch deletion.

Uses advanced algorithms to unlock files.

Pricing: Free

4. FileASSASSIN

FileASSASSIN is a powerful and free tool designed to remove any type of locked file from your computer. It uses various techniques, including unloading modules, closing remote handles, and terminating processes, to ensure that files are completely and permanently deleted.

FileASSASSIN offers several deletion methods, including standard deletion, deletion with renaming, and deletion on reboot. This gives you flexibility in choosing the best approach for your specific situation. It also integrates into the Windows context menu for easy access.

Uses multiple techniques to unlock and delete files.

Offers various deletion methods.

Integrates into the Windows context menu.

Suitable for advanced users.

Pricing: Free

5. Eraser

Eraser is a secure file shredder that overwrites files multiple times with random data, making them unrecoverable. While not specifically designed for locked files, it can be used to securely delete files that have been unlocked using other tools. Eraser is open-source and supports various shredding methods, including Gutmann, US DoD 5220.22-M, and Schneier.

Eraser integrates into the Windows context menu, allowing you to securely erase files with a simple right-click. It also offers a scheduler, allowing you to automatically erase files and folders at specific times.

Securely overwrites files multiple times.

Supports various shredding methods.

Integrates into the Windows context menu.

Offers a scheduler for automated erasure.

Pricing: Free

6. CCleaner

CCleaner is a popular system optimization tool that includes a secure file deletion feature. It can be used to securely erase files and folders by overwriting them multiple times with random data. While not its primary function, it’s a convenient option if you already use CCleaner for other system maintenance tasks.

CCleaner offers various secure deletion methods, including Simple Overwrite (1 pass), Advanced Overwrite (3 passes), and Secure Overwrite (7 passes). It also allows you to wipe free space on your hard drive, preventing the recovery of previously deleted files.

Includes a secure file deletion feature.

Offers various secure deletion methods.

Can wipe free space on your hard drive.

Part of a comprehensive system optimization tool.

Pricing: Free version available; paid versions with additional features start at $29.95/year.

7. DRMsoft File Shredder

DRMsoft File Shredder is a dedicated file shredder designed to securely erase sensitive data. It overwrites files multiple times with random data, making them unrecoverable. The software offers various shredding algorithms, including DoD 5220.22-M, Gutmann, and Schneier.

DRMsoft File Shredder integrates into the Windows context menu, allowing you to securely erase files with a simple right-click. It also offers a drag-and-drop interface for easy file selection.

Securely overwrites files multiple times.

Offers various shredding algorithms.

Integrates into the Windows context menu.

Drag-and-drop interface.

Pricing: $29.95

Tips

Identify the Locking Process: Before using any software, try to identify the process locking the file using Task Manager. Closing the process manually might resolve the issue.

Run as Administrator: Some files require administrator privileges to be deleted. Try running the file deletion software as an administrator.

Reboot in Safe Mode: If all else fails, try booting your computer in Safe Mode and then deleting the file. Safe Mode loads only essential drivers and services, which can prevent conflicts.

Back Up Important Data: Before using any file deletion software, back up any important data to avoid accidental data loss.

Comparison Table

Software Price Key Features IObit Unlocker Free Unlocks files, integrates into context menu, multiple unlock options LockHunter Free Identifies locking processes, integrates into context menu, offers various file operations Wise Force Deleter Free Drag-and-drop interface, integrates into context menu, supports batch deletion FileASSASSIN Free Uses multiple techniques to unlock files, offers various deletion methods Eraser Free Securely overwrites files, supports various shredding methods, offers a scheduler CCleaner Free/$29.95 Secure file deletion, various deletion methods, part of a comprehensive system optimization tool DRMsoft File Shredder $29.95 Securely overwrites files, offers various shredding algorithms, integrates into context menu

Regaining Control Over Your Files

Dealing with undeletable files doesn’t have to be a headache. With the right software, you can easily unlock and permanently erase even the most stubborn files, freeing up valuable storage space and ensuring your data remains

