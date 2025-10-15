How To Run Internet Explorer In Windows 11: A Step-by-Step Guide

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Readers help support MSpoweruser. We may get a commission if you buy through our links.

A message from our partner Get Fortect now and keep your Windows PC up and running smoothly each time you use it. The tool will regularly check the health of you system files, drivers, hardware and apps, and tackle potential problems before you could experience any issues because of them. Download Now 0 readers this month, rated 4.6 on Fortect has been downloaded byreaders this month, rated 4.6 on TrustPilot

Internet Explorer, a browser once ubiquitous, is no longer the default on Windows. However, some older websites and applications still rely on it. If you need to access a site that requires Internet Explorer on your Windows 11 machine, there’s a surprisingly easy workaround. This guide will walk you through the steps to access and use Internet Explorer within Windows 11.

While Microsoft Edge is the recommended browser, Windows 11 includes Internet Explorer’s engine, allowing you to run it in a compatibility mode. This ensures that you can still access older web content without needing to install additional software or virtual machines. Let’s explore how to enable this functionality.

How Can I Access Internet Explorer on Windows 11?

Enabling Internet Explorer Mode in Microsoft Edge

The key to running Internet Explorer on Windows 11 is through Microsoft Edge’s IE mode. This feature allows Edge to emulate Internet Explorer for specific websites.

Open Microsoft Edge. You should see the Edge icon on your taskbar or within the Start Menu. Click the three dots (Settings and more) in the top-right corner. This opens the Edge menu. Select “Settings”. This will take you to the Edge settings page. Click on “Default browser” in the left-hand menu. If you don’t see the left-hand menu, click the three horizontal lines at the top left of the screen to show it. Find the “Allow sites to be reloaded in Internet Explorer mode (IE mode)” option. It will be under the “Internet Explorer compatibility” section. Set the toggle to “Allow”. This enables IE mode within Edge. Click the “Restart” button that appears. This restarts Edge and applies the changes.

Reloading a Website in Internet Explorer Mode

Once IE mode is enabled, you can reload specific websites in this compatibility mode.

Navigate to the website you want to view in Internet Explorer mode using Microsoft Edge. Click the three dots (Settings and more) in the top-right corner. Again, this opens the Edge menu. Select “Reload in Internet Explorer mode”. The page will reload, and you’ll see the Internet Explorer icon appear in the address bar, indicating that the page is now running in IE mode.

Configuring a Website to Always Open in Internet Explorer Mode

For sites you frequently need to access in IE mode, you can configure Edge to automatically open them in this mode.

Open Microsoft Edge and go to “edge://settings/defaultbrowser”. Find the “Internet Explorer mode pages” section. It’s under the “Internet Explorer compatibility” section. Click the “Add” button. Enter the URL of the website you want to always open in IE mode. Click “Add”.

The website will now automatically open in IE mode whenever you visit it in Microsoft Edge. You can remove sites from this list at any time.

Tips for Using Internet Explorer Mode

Clear your cache and cookies: If you’re experiencing issues with a website in IE mode, clearing your cache and cookies can often resolve the problem.

If you’re experiencing issues with a website in IE mode, clearing your cache and cookies can often resolve the problem. Check for compatibility issues: Some websites may not be fully compatible with IE mode. If you encounter errors, try a different browser or contact the website’s support team.

Some websites may not be fully compatible with IE mode. If you encounter errors, try a different browser or contact the website’s support team. Keep Edge updated: Microsoft regularly updates Edge to improve its IE mode compatibility and security. Make sure you’re running the latest version of Edge.

Comparing Internet Explorer Mode vs. Virtual Machines

Feature Internet Explorer Mode Virtual Machine (VM) Resource Usage Low High Setup Complexity Easy Complex Cost Free (built-in) Can be costly Security Integrated Isolated Use Case Specific websites Full OS emulation

For simply accessing specific websites that require Internet Explorer, IE mode offers a much simpler and resource-efficient solution compared to setting up a full virtual machine.

Accessing Legacy Web Content Made Easy

Using Internet Explorer mode in Microsoft Edge provides a seamless way to access older websites without the need for a separate browser. By following these steps, you can ensure compatibility with legacy web applications while still enjoying the benefits of a modern browsing experience.

FAQ

How do I know if a website needs Internet Explorer? If a website displays incorrectly or shows errors in modern browsers like Edge, Chrome, or Firefox, it might require Internet Explorer due to older coding standards.

Is Internet Explorer mode secure? Microsoft Edge’s IE mode uses the same security features as the rest of the browser, providing a secure browsing experience.

Can I use Internet Explorer mode for all websites? While you can try, some websites may not function correctly in IE mode due to compatibility issues. It’s best used for sites specifically designed for older versions of Internet Explorer.

How long will Internet Explorer mode be available in Edge? Microsoft has committed to supporting IE mode in Edge through at least 2029.

Why is Internet Explorer mode better than using a virtual machine? IE mode is simpler, uses fewer resources, and is more convenient for accessing specific websites compared to setting up a virtual machine.

Related reading