How To Put Apps On Home Screen Windows 11: A Step-by-Step Guide

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Readers help support MSpoweruser. We may get a commission if you buy through our links.

A message from our partner Get Fortect now and keep your Windows PC up and running smoothly each time you use it. The tool will regularly check the health of you system files, drivers, hardware and apps, and tackle potential problems before you could experience any issues because of them. Download Now 0 readers this month, rated 4.6 on Fortect has been downloaded byreaders this month, rated 4.6 on TrustPilot

Windows 11 offers a streamlined and customizable user experience, and one of the most fundamental aspects of that is how you organize your apps. Having your frequently used applications readily available on your home screen (or desktop) can significantly boost your productivity and save you valuable time. This guide provides a clear, step-by-step approach to adding apps to your home screen in Windows 11.

Whether you’re a new Windows 11 user or just looking to optimize your workflow, understanding how to personalize your desktop is key. This article will walk you through several methods for adding your favorite apps to your home screen, ensuring you can quickly access them whenever you need them.

Want to Add Apps to Your Windows 11 Desktop?

Here’s how to get your favorite apps onto your Windows 11 home screen:

Method 1: Creating Desktop Shortcuts from the Start Menu

Click the Start button on the taskbar. Click All apps in the top right corner. Find the app you want to add to your desktop. Click and drag the app icon from the Start Menu to your desktop. This will create a shortcut.

Method 2: Creating Desktop Shortcuts from File Explorer

Open File Explorer (Windows key + E). Navigate to the folder where the application’s executable file (.exe) is located. This is often in C:\Program Files or C:\Program Files (x86) . Right-click on the application’s .exe file. Select Show more options. Select Create shortcut. Windows will likely tell you it can’t create the shortcut in that location and ask if you want to put it on the desktop instead. Click Yes.

Method 3: Pinning Apps to the Taskbar then Moving to Desktop

Click the Start button on the taskbar. Click All apps in the top right corner. Find the app you want to add. Right-click on the app icon. Select Pin to taskbar. Right-click the app icon on the taskbar. Select Show more options. Select Unpin from taskbar. While still in the “Show more options” menu, select Create shortcut. Windows will likely tell you it can’t create the shortcut in that location and ask if you want to put it on the desktop instead. Click Yes.

Method 4: Using the “Send to” Option

Locate the application’s executable file (.exe) in File Explorer (usually in C:\Program Files or C:\Program Files (x86) ). Right-click on the .exe file. Select Show more options. Select Send to. Select Desktop (create shortcut).

Tips

Organize your shortcuts: Arrange your desktop icons in a way that makes sense to you. Consider creating folders to group related apps.

Arrange your desktop icons in a way that makes sense to you. Consider creating folders to group related apps. Rename your shortcuts: Right-click on a shortcut, select “Rename,” and give it a more descriptive name.

Right-click on a shortcut, select “Rename,” and give it a more descriptive name. Change the icon: Right-click on a shortcut, select “Properties,” go to the “Shortcut” tab, and click “Change Icon” to customize the appearance.

Right-click on a shortcut, select “Properties,” go to the “Shortcut” tab, and click “Change Icon” to customize the appearance. Use third-party tools: Several third-party applications can help you manage and customize your desktop icons.

Making the Most of Your Windows 11 Desktop

Adding apps to your home screen is just the beginning. Experiment with different arrangements and customization options to create a workspace that truly reflects your needs and preferences, making accessing your favorite programs faster than ever.

FAQ

How do I find the .exe file for an app? The .exe file is usually located in the app’s installation directory within the “Program Files” or “Program Files (x86)” folder on your C: drive.

Why can’t I create a shortcut directly in the Program Files folder? Windows restricts creating shortcuts directly in the Program Files folder for security reasons. Using the “Send to” or “Create shortcut” options will automatically place the shortcut on your desktop.

Can I add web pages to my desktop? Yes, you can create shortcuts to web pages by dragging the website icon from the address bar of your browser onto your desktop.

How do I remove an app from my desktop? Right-click on the app’s shortcut and select “Delete.” This will only remove the shortcut, not the app itself.

Comparing Methods for Adding Apps to Your Desktop

Method Ease of Use Speed Flexibility Start Menu Drag & Drop Easy Fast Limited File Explorer “Create Shortcut” Moderate Moderate High Pin to Taskbar then Move to Desktop Moderate Moderate Moderate File Explorer “Send To” Easy Fast High

Organize Your Apps for Quick Access

Personalizing your Windows 11 desktop by adding and arranging your frequently used applications is a simple yet effective way to boost your productivity and streamline your workflow. By following the methods outlined in this guide, you can create a customized workspace that perfectly fits your needs.

Related reading