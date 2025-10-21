How To Change Google Homepage: A Step-by-Step Guide

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Changing your Google homepage is a straightforward process that allows you to personalize your browsing experience. Whether you want quick access to your favorite websites, a visually appealing background, or simply a cleaner interface, customizing your homepage can significantly improve your online navigation. This guide will walk you through the simple steps to change your Google homepage settings across different browsers and devices.

The Google homepage, the page that appears when you open your browser or a new tab, can be easily tailored to your preferences. This includes setting a specific website as your homepage, using a custom background image, or utilizing browser extensions for advanced customization. Let’s explore how to make these changes and create a Google homepage that perfectly suits your needs.

How Do I Change My Google Homepage?

Changing Your Homepage in Chrome

Open the Chrome browser on your computer. Click the three vertical dots (Menu icon) in the top-right corner of the browser window. Select “Settings” from the dropdown menu. Scroll down to the “Appearance” section. Enable the “Show Home button” toggle. Click “Edit” next to the “Show Home button” option. Choose either:

“New tab page” to use the default Chrome new tab page as your homepage.

“Enter custom web address” and type the URL of the website you want to use as your homepage (e.g., www.google.com ).

Click “Save” to apply your changes.

Setting a Specific Page to Open on Startup in Chrome

Open the Chrome browser. Click the three vertical dots (Menu icon) in the top-right corner. Select “Settings.” Scroll down to the “On startup” section. Choose one of the following options:

“Open the New Tab page.”

“Continue where you left off.”

“Open a specific page or set of pages.”

If you chose “Open a specific page or set of pages,” click “Add a new page.” Enter the URL of the website you want to open on startup, such as www.google.com . Click “Add” to save the page. You can add multiple pages to open on startup.

Changing Your Homepage in Firefox

Open the Firefox browser. Click the three horizontal lines (Menu icon) in the top-right corner. Select “Settings” from the dropdown menu. Click “Home” in the left sidebar. Next to “Homepage and new windows,” click the dropdown menu. Choose one of the following options:

“Firefox Home (Default)”

“Firefox Home (with search)”

“Custom URLs”

“Blank Page”

If you chose “Custom URLs,” enter the URL of the website you want to use as your homepage (e.g., www.google.com ). You can enter multiple URLs, separated by a pipe (|) symbol.

Changing Your Homepage in Safari (macOS)

Open the Safari browser. Click “Safari” in the menu bar at the top of the screen. Select “Preferences” from the dropdown menu. Click the “General” tab. In the “Homepage” field, enter the URL of the website you want to use as your homepage (e.g., www.google.com ). Next to “Safari opens with,” choose one of the following options:

“A new window”

“A new tab”

“All windows from last session”

Next to “New windows open with” or “New tabs open with” (depending on your selection above), choose “Homepage.”

Changing Your Homepage on Mobile Devices

Android (Chrome): The mobile version of Chrome typically opens to the Google search page by default. To change this, you would need to set a specific page to open on startup. This is generally done by changing the default search engine or using a third-party app that allows for homepage customization.

The mobile version of Chrome typically opens to the Google search page by default. To change this, you would need to set a specific page to open on startup. This is generally done by changing the default search engine or using a third-party app that allows for homepage customization. iOS (Safari): The Safari mobile browser opens to your Favorites or Frequently Visited sites by default. You can’t directly set a homepage like on desktop, but you can pin a website to your home screen for quick access, effectively creating a customized homepage experience.

Browser Comparison for Homepage Customization

Feature Chrome Firefox Safari Homepage Setting Dedicated “Home button” setting Direct setting in “Home” section Setting in “General” tab of Preferences Startup Page Setting “On startup” section in settings “Homepage and new windows” in settings “Safari opens with” in Preferences Custom URL Support Yes Yes (multiple URLs with pipe separator) Yes Mobile Customization Limited; requires workarounds Limited; requires workarounds Limited; pin website to home screen

Tips

Choose a lightweight homepage: A page with minimal graphics and scripts will load faster and provide a smoother browsing experience.

A page with minimal graphics and scripts will load faster and provide a smoother browsing experience. Consider a custom search engine: Some browsers allow you to set a custom search engine, which can effectively change your homepage to a search page of your choice.

Some browsers allow you to set a custom search engine, which can effectively change your homepage to a search page of your choice. Use browser extensions: Numerous extensions are available that offer advanced homepage customization options, such as personalized dashboards and widgets.

Numerous extensions are available that offer advanced homepage customization options, such as personalized dashboards and widgets. Regularly update your browser: Keeping your browser up to date ensures you have the latest features and security patches, which can impact homepage functionality.

Tailoring Your Google Experience

Changing your Google homepage is a simple yet powerful way to enhance your online experience. By following these steps, you can create a personalized browsing environment that caters to your specific needs and preferences.

FAQ

How do I get the Google homepage back? You can restore the default Google homepage by setting your browser’s homepage to www.google.com or by resetting your browser settings to their default values.

Can I customize the Google homepage on my phone? While you can’t directly customize the Google homepage on your phone’s browser, you can add a shortcut to the Google website on your home screen for quick access.

Why is my homepage not changing? Ensure that you have saved the changes in your browser settings and that you have not installed any conflicting browser extensions.

How do I set multiple homepages? Some browsers, like Firefox, allow you to set multiple homepages by separating the URLs with a pipe (|) symbol in the homepage settings.

