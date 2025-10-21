How To View Saved Passwords On IPhone: A Step-by-Step Guide

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Managing passwords can be a hassle, especially when you have multiple accounts across different platforms. Thankfully, your iPhone offers a convenient way to save and view your passwords, making it easier to access your favorite websites and apps. This guide will walk you through the simple steps to view saved passwords on your iPhone, ensuring you never forget another login.

This process is straightforward and designed to be user-friendly. By following these instructions, you’ll be able to quickly access and manage your saved passwords directly from your iPhone’s settings. Let’s dive into the details and get those passwords revealed!

Where Do I Find My Saved Passwords on My iPhone?

Accessing the Password Settings

Open the Settings app on your iPhone. Scroll down and tap on Passwords. You may be prompted to authenticate using Face ID, Touch ID, or your iPhone passcode.

Viewing Your Saved Passwords

Once authenticated, you’ll see a list of websites and apps for which you have saved passwords. Tap on the website or app you want to view the password for. You will see the username (usually your email address) associated with the account. Tap on the password field. You may be prompted to authenticate again using Face ID, Touch ID, or your iPhone passcode. Once authenticated, the password will be revealed.

Managing Your Passwords

From the password details screen, you can edit the username or password by tapping the “Edit” button in the top right corner. You can also delete the saved password by tapping “Delete Password” at the bottom of the screen. To copy the password, simply tap on the password field after it’s revealed.

Using Autofill

When you visit a website or app that you have saved a password for, your iPhone will automatically suggest the saved username and password. Tap the suggested password to automatically fill in the fields. You may be prompted to authenticate using Face ID, Touch ID, or your iPhone passcode to confirm.

Tips for Password Security

Use strong, unique passwords for each of your accounts.

for each of your accounts. Enable two-factor authentication whenever possible for added security.

whenever possible for added security. Regularly update your passwords to prevent unauthorized access.

to prevent unauthorized access. Be cautious of phishing attempts that may try to steal your passwords.

that may try to steal your passwords. Consider using a password manager for more advanced password management features.

Here’s a comparison between using your iPhone’s built-in password manager and a dedicated third-party app:

Feature iPhone Password Manager Third-Party Password Manager Cost Free Free/Paid Options Integration Seamless with iOS Requires App Installation Cross-Platform Limited Generally Available Advanced Features Basic More Robust

Keeping Your Logins Handy

Viewing your saved passwords on your iPhone is easy, and can save you from the frustration of forgotten logins.

FAQ

How do I turn on password autofill on my iPhone? Go to Settings > Passwords > Password Options and make sure Autofill Passwords is toggled on.

Why can’t I see my saved passwords on my iPhone? Make sure iCloud Keychain is enabled in Settings > [Your Name] > iCloud > Passwords & Keychain.

Can I view my saved passwords on other Apple devices? Yes, if you have iCloud Keychain enabled, your saved passwords will sync across all your Apple devices.

How do I add a new password to my iPhone’s password manager? When you create a new account on a website or app, your iPhone will prompt you to save the password. Tap “Save Password” to add it to your keychain.

Is it safe to save passwords on my iPhone? Yes, your passwords are encrypted and stored securely using iCloud Keychain. However, it’s still important to use a strong passcode or Face ID/Touch ID to protect your device.

