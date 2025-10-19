Top Plagiarism Checker Software For Your PC

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Finding the best plagiarism checker software for your PC is crucial for students, writers, and professionals who need to ensure the originality of their work. With so many options available, it can be challenging to choose the right one. This article will guide you through ten of the best plagiarism checker software options, highlighting their key features and benefits to help you make an informed decision.

Whether you’re a student verifying your research paper, a writer safeguarding your content, or a business protecting your intellectual property, a reliable plagiarism checker is essential. We’ll explore some of the top choices and what makes them stand out in the crowded market.

What is the Best Plagiarism Checker for PC?

1. Grammarly

Grammarly is more than just a grammar checker; it’s also a powerful plagiarism detection tool. It scans your text against billions of web pages and academic papers to identify instances of plagiarism. Its user-friendly interface and detailed reports make it a popular choice for many users. Grammarly not only highlights the plagiarized content but also provides suggestions for correcting it.

Grammarly’s ability to integrate seamlessly with various platforms, including web browsers and word processors, makes it a convenient option. It helps users maintain academic integrity and create original content effectively.

Comprehensive plagiarism detection

Grammar and spelling checks

Real-time feedback

Integration with multiple platforms

Pricing: From $12.00/month

2. Turnitin

Turnitin is widely used in academic institutions to ensure students submit original work. It compares submissions against a vast database of academic papers, websites, and publications. Turnitin provides detailed originality reports, highlighting the matching text and its sources.

Turnitin’s advanced algorithms and extensive database make it a trusted tool for educators to detect plagiarism. It also offers features for providing feedback and grading assignments.

Extensive database of academic papers

Detailed originality reports

Integration with learning management systems

Feedback and grading tools

Pricing: Varies based on institutional subscription.

3. Quetext

Quetext uses advanced algorithms to detect plagiarism by comparing text to billions of web pages and academic sources. It offers a user-friendly interface and provides detailed reports with highlighted matching text. Quetext is known for its accuracy and reliability in identifying plagiarism.

Quetext’s DeepSearch technology goes beyond simple text matching to identify paraphrased content and potential instances of academic dishonesty. It is a valuable tool for educators, students, and writers.

Advanced plagiarism detection algorithms

Detailed reports with highlighted text

DeepSearch technology for paraphrased content

User-friendly interface

Pricing: From $9.99/month

4. Copyscape

Copyscape is a popular online plagiarism checker that allows you to quickly scan your content for instances of duplication. It offers both free and premium versions, with the premium version providing more comprehensive features and accuracy. Copyscape is widely used by website owners and content creators to protect their intellectual property.

Copyscape’s simple interface and fast results make it a convenient tool for checking the originality of web content. It helps users identify and address potential issues of plagiarism quickly and efficiently.

Fast and easy-to-use interface

Comprehensive plagiarism detection

Premium version with advanced features

Ideal for website owners and content creators

Pricing: From $0.05 per search

5. PlagScan

PlagScan is a plagiarism detection software designed for academic and professional use. It compares documents against a vast database of online sources, journals, and internal documents. PlagScan provides detailed reports with highlighted matching text and source information.

PlagScan’s features include customizable settings, collaboration tools, and integration with various platforms. It helps users maintain academic integrity and ensure the originality of their work.

Comprehensive plagiarism detection

Customizable settings

Collaboration tools

Integration with various platforms

Pricing: From $5.99/month

6. Duplichecker

Duplichecker is a free online plagiarism checker that allows you to check the originality of your content. It offers a simple interface and provides basic plagiarism detection capabilities. While it may not be as comprehensive as some of the premium options, it can be a useful tool for quick checks.

Duplichecker allows users to check content by pasting text or uploading a document. It provides a basic report with highlighted matching text and source information.

Free to use

Simple interface

Basic plagiarism detection capabilities

Suitable for quick checks

Pricing: Free (with limitations)

SmallSEOTools offers a free plagiarism checker as part of its suite of SEO tools. It allows you to check the originality of your content by pasting text or uploading a document. The tool compares your text against billions of web pages and provides a report with highlighted matching text.

SmallSEOTools Plagiarism Checker is a convenient option for users who need a quick and easy way to check for plagiarism. It is particularly useful for content creators and website owners.

Free to use

Part of a suite of SEO tools

Checks against billions of web pages

User-friendly interface

Pricing: Free (with limitations)

8. Viper Plagiarism Scanner

Viper Plagiarism Scanner is a downloadable software for Windows that helps you detect plagiarism in your documents. It compares your text against a vast database of online sources and academic papers. Viper provides detailed reports with highlighted matching text and source information.

Viper Plagiarism Scanner is designed for students and professionals who need to ensure the originality of their work. It offers a range of features, including customizable settings and batch processing capabilities.

Downloadable software for Windows

Comprehensive plagiarism detection

Customizable settings

Batch processing capabilities

Pricing: From $3.90 per scan

9. Unicheck

Unicheck is a plagiarism detection software designed for educational institutions and businesses. It compares documents against a vast database of online sources, academic papers, and internal documents. Unicheck provides detailed reports with highlighted matching text and source information.

Unicheck’s features include customizable settings, real-time feedback, and integration with learning management systems. It helps users maintain academic integrity and ensure the originality of their work.

Comprehensive plagiarism detection

Customizable settings

Real-time feedback

Integration with learning management systems

Pricing: Varies based on subscription

10. PaperRater

PaperRater is an online proofreading and plagiarism detection tool that helps users improve their writing. It offers grammar and spelling checks, as well as plagiarism detection capabilities. PaperRater compares your text against a vast database of online sources and provides a report with highlighted matching text.

PaperRater is a useful tool for students and writers who want to improve the quality of their work. It offers a range of features, including automated scoring and writing suggestions.

Grammar and spelling checks

Plagiarism detection capabilities

Automated scoring

Writing suggestions

Pricing: Free (with limitations), Premium options available

Feature Comparison

Software Price (USD) Database Size Key Features Grammarly From $12.00/month Billions Grammar and spelling checks, real-time feedback, integration with multiple platforms Turnitin Varies Extensive Extensive database of academic papers, detailed originality reports, integration with learning management systems, feedback and grading tools Quetext From $9.99/month Billions Advanced plagiarism detection algorithms, detailed reports with highlighted text, DeepSearch technology for paraphrased content, user-friendly interface Copyscape From $0.05 per search Extensive Fast and easy-to-use interface, comprehensive plagiarism detection, premium version with advanced features, ideal for website owners and content creators PlagScan From $5.99/month Extensive Comprehensive plagiarism detection, customizable settings, collaboration tools, integration with various platforms

