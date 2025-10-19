How To Clear Computer Cache On Windows 10: A Step-by-Step Guide

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Readers help support MSpoweruser. We may get a commission if you buy through our links.

A message from our partner Get Fortect now and keep your Windows PC up and running smoothly each time you use it. The tool will regularly check the health of you system files, drivers, hardware and apps, and tackle potential problems before you could experience any issues because of them. Download Now 0 readers this month, rated 4.6 on Fortect has been downloaded byreaders this month, rated 4.6 on TrustPilot

“`markdown Clearing your computer’s cache on Windows 10 is a simple yet effective way to improve its performance and resolve various issues. Over time, your computer accumulates cached data from websites, applications, and other sources. This data is stored to help speed up future loading times, but it can also become corrupted or outdated, leading to problems like slow browsing, application errors, and storage issues.

In this guide, we’ll walk you through the process of clearing your computer’s cache on Windows 10. By following these step-by-step instructions, you can optimize your computer’s performance and ensure a smoother overall experience.

Why Should I Clear My Computer Cache in Windows 10?

Clearing Browser Cache (Chrome, Edge, Firefox)

Most of your browsing activity is stored in your browser’s cache. Here’s how to clear it in the most popular browsers:

Google Chrome:

Click the three vertical dots (Menu) in the top right corner. Select “More tools” and then “Clear browsing data.” In the “Time range” dropdown, choose “All time.” Check the boxes next to “Cookies and other site data” and “Cached images and files.” Click the “Clear data” button.

Microsoft Edge:

Click the three horizontal dots (Settings and more) in the top right corner. Select “Settings.” Click “Privacy, search, and services.” Under “Clear browsing data,” click “Choose what to clear.” In the “Time range” dropdown, choose “All time.” Check the boxes next to “Cookies and other site data” and “Cached images and files.” Click the “Clear now” button.

Mozilla Firefox:

Click the three horizontal lines (Menu) in the top right corner. Select “Options.” Click “Privacy & Security” on the left. In the “Cookies and Site Data” section, click “Clear Data.” Check the boxes next to “Cookies and Site Data” and “Cached Web Content.” Click the “Clear” button. Click “Clear Now” to confirm.

Clearing the Windows Store Cache

The Windows Store also has its own cache that can sometimes cause issues. Here’s how to clear it:

Press the Windows key + R to open the Run dialog box. Type wsreset.exe and press Enter. A blank Command Prompt window will appear for a few seconds. Wait for it to disappear automatically. The Windows Store will then open.

Clearing DNS Cache

The DNS cache stores IP addresses of websites you’ve visited. Clearing it can resolve connectivity issues.

Press the Windows key + X and select “Command Prompt (Admin)” or “Windows PowerShell (Admin).” Type ipconfig /flushdns and press Enter. You should see the message “Successfully flushed the DNS Resolver Cache.”

Clearing Temporary Files

Windows stores temporary files that can accumulate over time. Here’s how to remove them:

Press the Windows key + R to open the Run dialog box. Type %temp% and press Enter. This will open the Temp folder. Select all files and folders in the Temp folder (Ctrl + A). Press Delete. Some files may not be deletable if they are in use. Select “Do this for all current items” and click “Skip.”

Disk Cleanup

Disk Cleanup is a built-in Windows tool that can remove various types of cached and temporary files.

Type “Disk Cleanup” in the Windows search bar and select “Disk Cleanup.” Select the drive you want to clean (usually C:). Click “OK.” Check the boxes next to the types of files you want to remove, such as “Temporary Internet Files,” “Temporary files,” and “Recycle Bin.” Click “OK” and then “Delete files” to confirm.

Tips for Maintaining a Clean System

Regularly clear your browser cache: Make it a habit to clear your browser cache every few weeks.

Make it a habit to clear your browser cache every few weeks. Run Disk Cleanup periodically: Schedule Disk Cleanup to run automatically or manually run it every month.

Schedule Disk Cleanup to run automatically or manually run it every month. Keep your software updated: Updated software can help prevent cache-related issues.

Updated software can help prevent cache-related issues. Restart your computer: A simple restart can often clear temporary files and resolve minor issues.

Keeping Your Windows 10 Cache Clean

By following these steps, you can effectively clear your computer’s cache on Windows 10, improving its performance and resolving potential issues. Regular maintenance will help keep your system running smoothly.

FAQ

How often should I clear my cache on Windows 10?

It depends on how heavily you use your computer. A good rule of thumb is to clear your browser cache weekly and run Disk Cleanup monthly.

Will clearing my cache delete my passwords?

Clearing your cache will not delete your saved passwords unless you specifically choose to clear your saved passwords and form data.

What happens if I clear my cache?

Clearing your cache removes temporary files, which can free up storage space and improve performance. Websites may load slightly slower the first time you visit them after clearing the cache.

Is it safe to clear all the cache files?

Yes, it is generally safe to clear all the cache files. However, be cautious when deleting files from the Temp folder, as some files may be in use by running programs.

Understanding Different Types of Cache

Here’s a quick comparison of the different types of cache we discussed:

| Cache Type | Location | Purpose | Clearing Impact

Related reading