Top Jacquard Design Software In 2025

Jacquard design software is essential for textile designers and manufacturers looking to create intricate and visually appealing patterns. With the right software, users can streamline their design process, experiment with different textures and colors, and ultimately produce high-quality fabrics. In this article, we’ll explore six of the best jacquard design software options available in 2025, helping you choose the perfect tool for your specific needs.

The world of textile design is constantly evolving, and having access to powerful and user-friendly jacquard design software can make all the difference. Whether you’re a seasoned professional or just starting out, the software options discussed here offer a range of features and capabilities to enhance your creative workflow and bring your design visions to life.

Which Jacquard Design Software is Right for You?

ArahWeave

ArahWeave is a comprehensive software suite designed for woven fabric design and production. It offers a wide range of tools for creating complex weaves, simulating fabric appearance, and generating production data. This software is a popular choice among textile professionals due to its robust features and user-friendly interface.

ArahWeave helps users visualize how their designs will look in real life before production. It also streamlines the process of creating production-ready files, saving time and resources. The software’s ability to handle complex weaves and its simulation capabilities make it a valuable asset for any textile design studio.

Weave editor with advanced pattern manipulation tools

Fabric simulation with realistic rendering

Production data generation for weaving machines

Color management and separation tools

Pricing: Contact vendor for pricing.

TexGenius

TexGenius is a versatile jacquard design software that caters to a wide range of textile applications, including fashion, home textiles, and industrial fabrics. Its intuitive interface and powerful design tools make it a favorite among designers seeking flexibility and efficiency.

TexGenius offers a comprehensive set of features that allow designers to create intricate patterns and textures with ease. The software’s ability to handle various file formats and its compatibility with different weaving machines make it a valuable tool for textile manufacturers. It allows for a seamless transition from design to production.

Pattern design with advanced editing capabilities

Colorway creation and management

Fabric simulation and visualization

Production data output for weaving machines

Pricing: Contact vendor for pricing.

NedGraphics Jacquard

NedGraphics Jacquard is a leading software solution for creating and simulating jacquard fabrics. It provides designers with a comprehensive set of tools for designing, visualizing, and producing complex woven patterns. Its user-friendly interface and powerful features make it a popular choice among textile professionals.

NedGraphics Jacquard allows designers to experiment with different weave structures and color combinations to achieve the desired look and feel. The software’s simulation capabilities enable users to see how the fabric will drape and behave in real life, ensuring that the final product meets their expectations.

Advanced weave design and editing tools

Realistic fabric simulation and visualization

Color management and separation

Production data generation for weaving machines

Pricing: Contact vendor for pricing.

EAT DesignScope Victor

EAT DesignScope Victor is a sophisticated jacquard design software that offers a wide range of features for creating intricate woven patterns. It is known for its advanced simulation capabilities and its ability to generate high-quality production data.

EAT DesignScope Victor helps designers create realistic fabric simulations that accurately reflect the final product. The software’s ability to handle complex weave structures and its compatibility with various weaving machines make it a valuable asset for textile manufacturers. It also offers tools for color management and pattern repeat.

Weave design with advanced editing tools

Realistic fabric simulation and visualization

Color management and separation

Production data generation for weaving machines

Pricing: Contact vendor for pricing.

Pointcarre

Pointcarre is a comprehensive textile design software that supports various design techniques, including jacquard. It offers a wide range of tools for creating intricate patterns, managing colors, and generating production data.

Pointcarre helps designers streamline their workflow and create high-quality textile designs. The software’s ability to handle various file formats and its compatibility with different weaving machines make it a valuable tool for textile manufacturers. It also offers features for creating pattern repeats and managing color palettes.

Pattern design with advanced editing capabilities

Colorway creation and management

Fabric simulation and visualization

Production data output for weaving machines

Pricing: Contact vendor for pricing.

WeavePoint

WeavePoint is a user-friendly jacquard design software that is ideal for both beginners and experienced designers. It offers a range of tools for creating and simulating woven fabrics, as well as generating production data.

WeavePoint helps designers create realistic fabric simulations that accurately reflect the final product. The software’s intuitive interface and its compatibility with various weaving machines make it a valuable tool for textile manufacturers. It also offers features for creating pattern repeats and managing color palettes.

Weave design with advanced editing tools

Realistic fabric simulation and visualization

Color management and separation

Production data generation for weaving machines

Pricing: Contact vendor for pricing.

Feature Comparison

Feature ArahWeave TexGenius NedGraphics Jacquard EAT DesignScope Victor Pointcarre WeavePoint Weave Editor Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Fabric Simulation Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Color Management Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Production Data Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Ease of Use Medium High Medium Medium High High Price Contact Contact Contact Contact Contact Contact

This table provides a quick comparison of the key features offered by each jacquard design software. Price information is not publicly available and requires contacting the vendor.

Tips

Consider your specific needs: Evaluate the features and capabilities of each software to determine which one best aligns with your design requirements and production workflow.

Evaluate the features and capabilities of each software to determine which one best aligns with your design requirements and production workflow. Try before you buy: Many software vendors offer trial versions or demos. Take advantage of these opportunities to test out the software and see if it meets your expectations.

Many software vendors offer trial versions or demos. Take advantage of these opportunities to test out the software and see if it meets your expectations. Invest in training: Consider taking training courses or workshops to learn how to use the software effectively. This will help you maximize your productivity and create high-quality designs.

Selecting The Right Jacquard Software

Choosing the right jacquard design software can significantly impact your textile design workflow and the quality of your final products. By carefully evaluating your needs and considering the features and capabilities of each software option, you can make an informed decision that will help you achieve your design goals.

FAQ

What is jacquard design software?

Jacquard design software is a specialized tool used for creating intricate woven patterns for textiles.

What are the key features to look for in jacquard design software?

Key features include weave editing, fabric simulation, color management, and production data generation.

Is jacquard design software easy to learn?

Some software options are more user-friendly than others. Consider your experience level and choose a software that matches your skill set.

How much does jacquard design software cost?

The cost of jacquard design software varies depending on the vendor and the features offered. Contact vendors for pricing information.

Can I use jacquard design software for other types of textile design?

Some jacquard design software options offer features for other types of textile design, such as print and embroidery.

