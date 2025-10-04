Top HDMI To DisplayPort Adapters Worth Buying

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Readers help support MSpoweruser. We may get a commission if you buy through our links.

A message from our partner Get Fortect now and keep your Windows PC up and running smoothly each time you use it. The tool will regularly check the health of you system files, drivers, hardware and apps, and tackle potential problems before you could experience any issues because of them. Download Now 0 readers this month, rated 4.6 on Fortect has been downloaded byreaders this month, rated 4.6 on TrustPilot

Converting HDMI signals to DisplayPort can be a lifesaver when you need to connect devices with different output types. Whether you’re trying to hook up your gaming console to a high-refresh-rate monitor or connect an older laptop to a modern display, the right HDMI to DisplayPort adapter can make all the difference. This article explores some of the best options available, ensuring you get the performance and reliability you need.

Finding the perfect adapter requires understanding your specific needs and the capabilities of your devices. Not all adapters are created equal; some offer higher refresh rates, better resolution support, and more robust build quality. Let’s delve into the top contenders that can bridge the gap between your HDMI and DisplayPort devices.

Which HDMI to DisplayPort Adapter Should You Choose?

Cable Matters HDMI to DisplayPort Adapter

The Cable Matters adapter is a reliable choice for connecting HDMI sources to DisplayPort displays. It supports resolutions up to 4K at 30Hz, making it suitable for general use and some gaming scenarios. Its compact design ensures it won’t clutter your setup, and the plug-and-play functionality means no drivers are required.

This adapter is beneficial for users who need a simple, no-fuss solution for connecting devices like laptops, gaming consoles, or Blu-ray players to DisplayPort monitors. It’s particularly useful for older devices that only have HDMI outputs but need to connect to newer displays with DisplayPort inputs.

Key Features:

Supports up to 4K resolution at 30Hz

Plug-and-play installation

Compact and durable design

HDCP support

Price: $24.99

Rankie HDMI to DisplayPort Adapter

The Rankie HDMI to DisplayPort Adapter is another solid option that provides reliable performance. It supports 1080p resolution and includes audio support. This adapter is ideal for office environments or home setups where high-resolution gaming isn’t the primary focus.

For those who need a cost-effective solution for connecting HDMI devices to DisplayPort monitors, the Rankie adapter offers a balance of performance and affordability. It’s particularly useful for extending your desktop to a second monitor for improved productivity.

Key Features:

Supports up to 1080p resolution

Audio support

Compact design

Gold-plated connectors

Price: $19.99

StarTech.com HDMI to DisplayPort Converter

The StarTech.com HDMI to DisplayPort Converter is designed for more demanding applications, supporting resolutions up to 4K at 60Hz. This makes it suitable for gaming and professional applications where high refresh rates and image quality are essential. It also requires external power via USB.

This adapter is a great choice for gamers and professionals who need to connect HDMI devices to high-end DisplayPort monitors. The 4K at 60Hz support ensures a smooth and detailed visual experience, making it ideal for gaming, video editing, and other demanding tasks.

Key Features:

Supports up to 4K resolution at 60Hz

Requires external USB power

Active conversion technology

Supports HDCP 2.2

Price: $79.99

Benfei HDMI to DisplayPort Adapter

The Benfei HDMI to DisplayPort Adapter offers a balance of performance and price. It supports up to 4K resolution at 30Hz and is compatible with a wide range of devices. Its robust build quality ensures long-term reliability.

This adapter is suitable for users who need a versatile solution for connecting HDMI devices to DisplayPort monitors. It’s particularly useful for home entertainment setups, allowing you to connect gaming consoles, Blu-ray players, and streaming devices to your DisplayPort-equipped display.

Key Features:

Supports up to 4K resolution at 30Hz

Plug-and-play installation

Durable construction

Gold-plated connectors

Price: $21.99

Feature Comparison

Feature Cable Matters Rankie StarTech.com Benfei Max Resolution 4K @ 30Hz 1080p 4K @ 60Hz 4K @ 30Hz Audio Support Yes Yes Yes Yes Power Requirement None None USB None HDCP Support Yes No Yes Yes Price (USD) $24.99 $19.99 $79.99 $21.99

Tips

Check Resolution and Refresh Rate: Ensure the adapter supports the resolution and refresh rate you need for your display.

Ensure the adapter supports the resolution and refresh rate you need for your display. Consider Power Requirements: Some adapters require external power, which can add to cable clutter.

Some adapters require external power, which can add to cable clutter. Read Reviews: Look for adapters with positive reviews regarding reliability and performance.

Look for adapters with positive reviews regarding reliability and performance. Check Compatibility: Verify that the adapter is compatible with your specific devices.

Bridging the HDMI and DisplayPort Divide

Choosing the right HDMI to DisplayPort adapter depends on your specific needs and the capabilities of your devices. Whether you need 4K at 60Hz for gaming or a simple 1080p solution for office work, there’s an adapter that fits the bill. By considering factors like resolution support, power requirements, and build quality, you can ensure a seamless connection between your HDMI and DisplayPort devices.

FAQ

What is the difference between HDMI and DisplayPort?

HDMI is primarily used for connecting consumer electronics like TVs, Blu-ray players, and gaming consoles, while DisplayPort is more common in computers and high-end monitors, offering higher bandwidth and refresh rates.

Can I use any HDMI to DisplayPort adapter for gaming?

For gaming, it’s best to choose an adapter that supports 4K resolution at 60Hz to ensure a smooth and detailed visual experience.

Do HDMI to DisplayPort adapters support audio?

Yes, most HDMI to DisplayPort adapters support audio, allowing you to transmit both video and audio signals.

Are HDMI to DisplayPort adapters plug-and-play?

Most adapters are plug-and-play, but some may require external power or driver installation.

What should I do if my HDMI to DisplayPort adapter isn’t working?

Check the connections, ensure the adapter is properly powered (if required), and verify that your devices are compatible with the adapter’s specifications.

Related reading