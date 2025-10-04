Fix IPhone SOS Only: What It Means And How To Restore Service

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Readers help support MSpoweruser. We may get a commission if you buy through our links.

A message from our partner Get Fortect now and keep your Windows PC up and running smoothly each time you use it. The tool will regularly check the health of you system files, drivers, hardware and apps, and tackle potential problems before you could experience any issues because of them. Download Now 0 readers this month, rated 4.6 on Fortect has been downloaded byreaders this month, rated 4.6 on TrustPilot

Experiencing “SOS Only” on your iPhone can be frustrating, leaving you unable to make calls, send texts, or use cellular data. This mode indicates your iPhone can only be used for emergency calls, meaning it’s disconnected from your regular cellular network. Understanding why this happens and knowing the troubleshooting steps can quickly restore your iPhone’s connectivity.

This guide will explore the common causes of the “SOS Only” message on your iPhone and provide a comprehensive set of solutions to help you get back online. From simple fixes to more advanced troubleshooting, we’ll cover everything you need to know to resolve this issue and regain full functionality of your device.

Why Does My iPhone Say SOS Only?

Check Your Cellular Coverage

Move to an area with better reception: The most common reason for “SOS Only” is simply being in an area with poor or no cellular coverage. Try moving to a different location, ideally one with a clear view of the sky.

The most common reason for “SOS Only” is simply being in an area with poor or no cellular coverage. Try moving to a different location, ideally one with a clear view of the sky. Check your carrier’s coverage map: Visit your carrier’s website to see if there are any reported outages or areas with limited coverage near you.

Restart Your iPhone

Power off your iPhone: Press and hold either volume button and the side button until the power-off slider appears.

Press and hold either volume button and the side button until the power-off slider appears. Drag the slider to turn your device completely off.

to turn your device completely off. Wait 30 seconds.

Press and hold the side button again until you see the Apple logo.

Connect to Wi-Fi: Ensure your iPhone is connected to a stable Wi-Fi network.

Ensure your iPhone is connected to a stable Wi-Fi network. Go to Settings > General > About.

Wait for a prompt: If an update is available, you’ll see a pop-up message asking you to update your carrier settings. Follow the on-screen instructions.

Check Your SIM Card

Power off your iPhone.

Locate the SIM card tray: This is usually on the side of your iPhone.

This is usually on the side of your iPhone. Insert a SIM eject tool or a straightened paperclip into the small hole to release the tray.

into the small hole to release the tray. Remove the SIM card.

Inspect the SIM card for any damage.

for any damage. Reinsert the SIM card securely into the tray.

securely into the tray. Power on your iPhone.

Reset Network Settings

Go to Settings > General > Transfer or Reset iPhone > Reset.

Tap Reset Network Settings.

Enter your passcode if prompted.

if prompted. Confirm the reset. Note that this will erase saved Wi-Fi passwords, so you’ll need to re-enter them.

Connect to Wi-Fi: Ensure your iPhone is connected to a stable Wi-Fi network.

Ensure your iPhone is connected to a stable Wi-Fi network. Go to Settings > General > Software Update.

Download and install any available updates.

Call your carrier’s customer support line.

Explain the issue and provide them with your account information.

and provide them with your account information. Ask if there are any known outages or issues affecting your service.

or issues affecting your service. Follow their troubleshooting steps.

Go to Settings > General > Date & Time.

Enable “Set Automatically.” If it’s already enabled, toggle it off and then back on.

If it’s already enabled, toggle it off and then back on. Verify that the correct date and time are displayed.

Restore Your iPhone

Back up your iPhone: Use iCloud or your computer to create a backup of your data.

Use iCloud or your computer to create a backup of your data. Connect your iPhone to your computer.

Open Finder (macOS) or iTunes (Windows).

Select your iPhone.

Click “Restore iPhone.”

Follow the on-screen instructions to restore your iPhone to its factory settings.

to restore your iPhone to its factory settings. Restore from your backup after the process is complete.

Hardware Issues

Inspect your iPhone for physical damage.

Contact Apple Support or visit an authorized service provider for repair.

Airplane Mode

Open Control Center: Swipe down from the top-right corner of your screen (or swipe up from the bottom on older iPhones).

Swipe down from the top-right corner of your screen (or swipe up from the bottom on older iPhones). Tap the Airplane Mode icon to turn it off.

Roaming Settings

Go to Settings > Cellular > Cellular Data Options.

Ensure “Data Roaming” is enabled if you are traveling internationally.

Software Glitches

Try a force restart: Press and quickly release the volume up button, press and quickly release the volume down button, then press and hold the side button until you see the Apple logo.

Tips for Preventing “SOS Only”

Keep your iPhone software and carrier settings up to date.

Avoid areas with known poor cellular coverage.

Regularly restart your iPhone.

Handle your SIM card with care.

Getting Back to Normal iPhone Connectivity

Experiencing the “SOS Only” mode on your iPhone can be disruptive, but by systematically following these troubleshooting steps, you can often restore your device’s connectivity and get back to using its full range of features. Remember to start with the simplest solutions and work your way through the list until the issue is resolved.

FAQ

Why does my iPhone say SOS instead of No Service? The “SOS” indicator means your iPhone can still make emergency calls through any available network, even if it’s not your carrier. “No Service” means no network is available at all.

How do I get my iPhone out of SOS mode? Follow the troubleshooting steps outlined in this article, starting with checking your cellular coverage and restarting your iPhone.

Does SOS only mean my SIM card is bad? Not necessarily. It could be due to a variety of factors, including poor coverage, software glitches, or hardware issues.

What does SOS only mean on iPhone with iOS 16? The meaning is the same as on other iOS versions: your iPhone can only make emergency calls. The troubleshooting steps remain the same.

Related reading