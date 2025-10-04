6 Ways To Fix Google Play Store Has Stopped Error On Android

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Encountering the “Google Play Store has stopped” error on your Android device can be incredibly frustrating. It prevents you from downloading new apps, updating existing ones, and accessing essential services. Fortunately, this issue is often easily resolved with a few troubleshooting steps.

This guide provides six effective methods to fix the “Google Play Store has stopped” error on your Android device. By following these steps, you’ll be back to downloading and updating your favorite apps in no time.

Why Does Google Play Store Keep Stopping?

1. Restart Your Android Device

Step 1: Press and hold the power button on your Android device.

Press and hold the power button on your Android device. Step 2: Tap the “Restart” or “Reboot” option.

Tap the “Restart” or “Reboot” option. Step 3: Wait for your device to restart completely.

Wait for your device to restart completely. Step 4: Open the Google Play Store and check if the error persists.

2. Clear Google Play Store Cache and Data

Step 1: Open the “Settings” app on your Android device.

Open the “Settings” app on your Android device. Step 2: Tap on “Apps” or “Applications Manager.”

Tap on “Apps” or “Applications Manager.” Step 3: Find and tap on “Google Play Store.”

Find and tap on “Google Play Store.” Step 4: Tap on “Storage.”

Tap on “Storage.” Step 5: Tap “Clear Cache.”

Tap “Clear Cache.” Step 6: Tap “Clear Data” and confirm when prompted.

Tap “Clear Data” and confirm when prompted. Step 7: Restart the Google Play Store.

3. Clear Google Play Services Cache and Data

Step 1: Open the “Settings” app on your Android device.

Open the “Settings” app on your Android device. Step 2: Tap on “Apps” or “Applications Manager.”

Tap on “Apps” or “Applications Manager.” Step 3: Find and tap on “Google Play Services.”

Find and tap on “Google Play Services.” Step 4: Tap on “Storage.”

Tap on “Storage.” Step 5: Tap “Clear Cache.”

Tap “Clear Cache.” Step 6: Tap “Manage Space” or “Manage Storage.”

Tap “Manage Space” or “Manage Storage.” Step 7: Tap “Clear All Data” and confirm when prompted.

Tap “Clear All Data” and confirm when prompted. Step 8: Restart the Google Play Store.

4. Check Your Internet Connection

Step 1: Ensure you are connected to a stable Wi-Fi network or have a strong mobile data signal.

Ensure you are connected to a stable Wi-Fi network or have a strong mobile data signal. Step 2: Try opening a web browser and loading a webpage to confirm your internet connection is working.

Try opening a web browser and loading a webpage to confirm your internet connection is working. Step 3: If using Wi-Fi, try restarting your router.

If using Wi-Fi, try restarting your router. Step 4: If using mobile data, ensure data roaming is enabled if you are traveling.

Step 1: Open the Google Play Store app.

Open the Google Play Store app. Step 2: Tap on your profile icon in the top right corner.

Tap on your profile icon in the top right corner. Step 3: Tap on “Settings.”

Tap on “Settings.” Step 4: Scroll down and tap on “About.”

Scroll down and tap on “About.” Step 5: Tap on “Play Store version.” If an update is available, it will start downloading automatically.

Tap on “Play Store version.” If an update is available, it will start downloading automatically. Step 6: Restart the Google Play Store after the update is complete.

6. Reset App Preferences

Step 1: Open the “Settings” app on your Android device.

Open the “Settings” app on your Android device. Step 2: Tap on “Apps” or “Applications Manager.”

Tap on “Apps” or “Applications Manager.” Step 3: Tap the menu icon (usually three dots) in the top right corner.

Tap the menu icon (usually three dots) in the top right corner. Step 4: Tap “Reset app preferences.”

Tap “Reset app preferences.” Step 5: Confirm the reset when prompted.

Confirm the reset when prompted. Step 6: Restart your device.

Tips

Ensure your Android device’s operating system is up to date.

Check for any conflicting apps that might be interfering with the Google Play Store.

Make sure you have enough free storage space on your device.

If none of the above steps work, consider performing a factory reset as a last resort (back up your data first!).

Here’s a comparison of the methods to fix the Google Play Store error, highlighting their ease of implementation and potential impact:

Method Difficulty Potential Impact Restart Device Easy Quick temporary fix; resolves minor glitches Clear Cache/Data Medium Removes corrupted data; resolves more persistent issues Check Internet Connection Easy Ensures stable connection; resolves network issues Update Play Store Easy Installs latest version; fixes bugs and improvements Reset App Preferences Medium Resolves conflicts with other apps

Getting Your Google Play Store Back On Track

Resolving the “Google Play Store has stopped” error can be achieved through several methods, from simple restarts to clearing data and resetting app preferences. Addressing the root cause ensures a smooth and functional app downloading experience.

FAQ

Why does my Google Play Store keep crashing?

The Google Play Store might crash due to corrupted cache data, outdated app versions, or conflicts with other apps on your device.

How do I clear the cache of the Google Play Store?

Go to Settings > Apps > Google Play Store > Storage > Clear Cache.

Will clearing data delete my apps?

No, clearing data for the Google Play Store will not delete your installed apps. It only resets the app to its default state.

What if none of these steps work?

If none of the above steps work, consider performing a factory reset on your device. Make sure to back up your data first.

Is it safe to reset app preferences?

Yes, resetting app preferences is safe. It will only reset default app choices and disabled app notifications.

