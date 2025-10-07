Top External SSDs For IPhone 15 Pro

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

The iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max boast incredible camera capabilities, especially when shooting ProRes video. However, these high-quality videos consume storage quickly. An external SSD is essential for photographers and videographers who want to maximize their iPhone 15 Pro’s potential without worrying about running out of space. This article explores the best external SSDs to expand your iPhone 15 Pro’s storage and streamline your workflow.

So, what are the best external SSD options for your iPhone 15 Pro?

What Are the Best External SSDs for iPhone 15 Pro?

SanDisk Extreme Portable SSD V2

The SanDisk Extreme Portable SSD V2 is a popular choice for its balance of speed, durability, and portability. It offers fast read and write speeds, making it ideal for transferring large video files quickly. Its rugged design protects against drops and water splashes, providing peace of mind when shooting on location. Using this SSD allows you to offload large ProRes files from your iPhone 15 Pro quickly, freeing up space for more shooting.

Key Features:

Up to 1050MB/s read and 1000MB/s write speeds

IP55 water and dust resistance

Compact and lightweight design

Password protection with hardware encryption

Pricing: $79.99

Samsung T7 Shield

The Samsung T7 Shield is built for demanding environments. Its ruggedized design provides excellent shock resistance, making it perfect for outdoor shoots. It also features Dynamic Thermal Guard technology to maintain performance even during sustained use. With the T7 Shield, you can confidently record long video sessions directly to the SSD without worrying about overheating or data loss.

Key Features:

Up to 1050MB/s read and 1000MB/s write speeds

IP65 water and dust resistance

Advanced heat control

Password protection with AES 256-bit hardware encryption

Pricing: $89.99

Crucial X8 Portable SSD

The Crucial X8 Portable SSD offers a great combination of performance and value. It delivers fast transfer speeds in a compact and durable package. Its broad compatibility ensures seamless integration with your iPhone 15 Pro and other devices. This SSD is a cost-effective solution for expanding your iPhone’s storage and streamlining your editing workflow.

Key Features:

Up to 1050MB/s read speeds

Durable design

Wide compatibility

Works with USB-C and USB-A devices

Pricing: $64.99

WD My Passport SSD

The WD My Passport SSD combines sleek design with reliable performance. It offers fast transfer speeds and password protection to keep your data safe. Its compact size makes it easy to carry, and its included software provides convenient backup options. With the My Passport SSD, you can easily store and manage your iPhone 15 Pro’s photos and videos on the go.

Key Features:

Up to 1050MB/s read speeds

Password protection with hardware encryption

Automatic backup software

Sleek and compact design

Pricing: $74.99

G-Technology ArmorATD

The G-Technology ArmorATD is designed for extreme durability. It features a triple-layer shock-resistant design, protecting your data from drops and impacts. It’s also water and dust-resistant, making it ideal for outdoor adventures. The ArmorATD is a reliable solution for safeguarding your valuable iPhone 15 Pro footage in any environment.

Key Features:

Up to 140MB/s transfer speeds

Triple-layer shock resistance

Water and dust resistance

Aluminum enclosure

Pricing: $79.99

LaCie Rugged SSD

The LaCie Rugged SSD is known for its iconic orange bumper and robust construction. It offers fast transfer speeds and excellent shock, water, and dust resistance. Its USB-C connectivity ensures compatibility with your iPhone 15 Pro. The Rugged SSD is a trusted choice for professionals who need reliable storage in challenging conditions.

Key Features:

Up to 1050MB/s read speeds

Shock, water, and dust resistance

USB-C connectivity

Iconic rugged design

Pricing: $109.99

Feature Comparison

Feature SanDisk Extreme V2 Samsung T7 Shield Crucial X8 WD My Passport G-Technology ArmorATD LaCie Rugged SSD Read Speed (MB/s) 1050 1050 1050 1050 140 1050 Write Speed (MB/s) 1000 1000 N/A N/A N/A N/A Water/Dust Resist IP55 IP65 N/A N/A Yes Yes Shock Resistance Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Encryption Yes Yes No Yes No No Price $79.99 $89.99 $64.99 $74.99 $79.99 $109.99

Tips

Choose the right capacity: Assess your storage needs based on the amount of video you typically shoot.

Assess your storage needs based on the amount of video you typically shoot. Consider durability: If you shoot in challenging environments, opt for a ruggedized SSD.

If you shoot in challenging environments, opt for a ruggedized SSD. Prioritize speed: Fast transfer speeds are essential for efficient workflow.

Fast transfer speeds are essential for efficient workflow. Check compatibility: Ensure the SSD is compatible with your iPhone 15 Pro’s USB-C port.

Expanding Your iPhone 15 Pro Storage

Choosing the right external SSD can significantly enhance your iPhone 15 Pro’s capabilities. By providing ample storage and fast transfer speeds, these SSDs enable you to capture high-quality photos and videos without limitations.

FAQ

Can I record 4K video directly to an external SSD with my iPhone 15 Pro?

Yes, with the appropriate adapter and a compatible app, you can record 4K video directly to an external SSD.

What is the best way to connect an external SSD to my iPhone 15 Pro?

Use a USB-C to USB-C cable or a Lightning to USB-C adapter, depending on your SSD’s port.

Will using an external SSD drain my iPhone 15 Pro’s battery faster?

Yes, using an external SSD will consume additional power from your iPhone 15 Pro’s battery.

How do I format an external SSD for use with my iPhone 15 Pro?

You may need to format the SSD to exFAT for optimal compatibility with both your iPhone and computer.

Are external SSDs reliable for long-term storage of my photos and videos?

Yes, external SSDs are generally reliable for long-term storage, but it’s always recommended to have a backup strategy in place.

