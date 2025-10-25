Top Email Extractor Software For Windows

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Finding the right email addresses can be a game-changer for marketing, sales, and networking. But sifting through websites and social media profiles manually is time-consuming and inefficient. Email extractor software can automate this process, saving you valuable time and resources. This article explores the best email extractor software options for Windows 10 and 11, helping you choose the tool that best fits your needs.

Email extraction tools are designed to gather email addresses from websites, search engines, and other online sources. They work by crawling through web pages and identifying email addresses based on specific patterns and syntax. With the right software, you can quickly build targeted email lists for various purposes.

Which Email Extractor is Right for You?

1. Hunter.io

Hunter.io is a popular email finder and verification tool that allows you to find email addresses associated with specific websites. It’s a great option for sales professionals, marketers, and recruiters who need to connect with individuals at specific companies. The Chrome extension makes it even easier to find emails while browsing websites.

Hunter.io helps users by providing a simple interface to search for email addresses associated with a domain. Users can quickly find contact information for individuals at specific companies, saving time and effort in manual research. The tool also offers email verification to ensure the accuracy of the email addresses found.

Key Features:

Domain search for finding all email addresses associated with a website.

Email finder for locating specific individuals within a company.

Email verification to ensure the accuracy of email addresses.

Chrome extension for easy access while browsing websites.

Pricing: Free plan available; paid plans start at $49/month.

2. Skrapp.io

Skrapp.io is a B2B email finder that helps you find verified email addresses and professional information from LinkedIn and company websites. It’s ideal for lead generation and sales outreach.

Skrapp.io helps users by providing a comprehensive database of B2B email addresses and professional information. Users can easily find and connect with potential leads, saving time and effort in manual research. The tool also offers advanced filtering options to target specific industries, job titles, and locations.

Key Features:

LinkedIn email finder for extracting email addresses from LinkedIn profiles.

Company website email finder for finding email addresses associated with company websites.

Advanced filtering options for targeting specific industries and job titles.

Email verification to ensure the accuracy of email addresses.

Pricing: Free plan available; paid plans start at $49/month.

3. Snov.io

Snov.io is a comprehensive sales automation platform that includes an email finder, email verifier, and email drip campaign tool. It’s a good choice for businesses looking to streamline their sales process.

Snov.io helps users by providing a suite of tools for lead generation, email marketing, and sales automation. Users can easily find, verify, and engage with potential leads, saving time and effort in manual processes. The platform also offers advanced analytics to track the performance of email campaigns.

Key Features:

Email finder for extracting email addresses from websites and social media profiles.

Email verifier for ensuring the accuracy of email addresses.

Email drip campaign tool for automating email outreach.

CRM integration for managing leads and contacts.

Pricing: Free plan available; paid plans start at $39/month.

4. Apollo.io

Apollo.io is a sales intelligence platform that helps you find, connect with, and manage leads. It includes an email finder, contact database, and sales engagement tools.

Apollo.io helps users by providing a comprehensive platform for sales intelligence and engagement. Users can easily find and connect with potential leads, manage their sales pipeline, and track their performance. The platform also offers advanced analytics to optimize sales strategies.

Key Features:

Email finder for extracting email addresses from websites and LinkedIn profiles.

Contact database with detailed information on millions of professionals.

Sales engagement tools for automating email outreach and follow-up.

CRM integration for seamless data management.

Pricing: Paid plans start at $49/month.

5. LeadLeaper

LeadLeaper is a Chrome extension that finds email addresses and contact information directly from LinkedIn profiles. It’s a simple and effective tool for lead generation.

LeadLeaper helps users by providing a quick and easy way to find email addresses and contact information from LinkedIn profiles. Users can simply install the Chrome extension and start extracting data with a single click. The tool is ideal for sales professionals, recruiters, and marketers who frequently use LinkedIn for lead generation.

Key Features:

Chrome extension for easy access while browsing LinkedIn.

Email finder for extracting email addresses from LinkedIn profiles.

Contact information finder for finding phone numbers and other details.

Simple and intuitive interface.

Pricing: Free plan available; paid plans start at $29/month.

6. Email Extractor Pro

Email Extractor Pro is a desktop software for Windows that allows you to extract email addresses from websites, search engines, and local files. It offers advanced filtering options and supports multiple threads for faster extraction.

Email Extractor Pro helps users by providing a powerful and versatile tool for extracting email addresses from various sources. Users can easily customize the extraction process with advanced filtering options and extract data from multiple sources simultaneously. The software is ideal for businesses and individuals who need to build large email lists quickly.

Key Features:

Website email extractor for extracting email addresses from websites.

Search engine email extractor for finding email addresses on search engines.

Local file email extractor for extracting email addresses from local files.

Advanced filtering options for customizing the extraction process.

Pricing: One-time purchase of $79.95.

7. Cute Web Email Extractor

Cute Web Email Extractor is another desktop software for Windows that extracts email addresses from websites and search engines. It supports multiple threads and offers various filtering options.

Cute Web Email Extractor helps users by providing a user-friendly and efficient tool for extracting email addresses from websites and search engines. Users can easily extract data with a few clicks and customize the extraction process with various filtering options. The software is ideal for businesses and individuals who need to build targeted email lists quickly.

Key Features:

Website email extractor for extracting email addresses from websites.

Search engine email extractor for finding email addresses on search engines.

Multiple thread support for faster extraction.

Filtering options for customizing the extraction process.

Pricing: One-time purchase of $59.99.

8. GSA Email Spider

GSA Email Spider is a powerful email extractor that can crawl entire websites and extract email addresses. It supports various search engines and offers advanced filtering options.

GSA Email Spider helps users by providing a comprehensive tool for extracting email addresses from entire websites and search engines. Users can easily extract data with advanced filtering options and customize the extraction process to meet their specific needs. The software is ideal for businesses and individuals who need to build large and targeted email lists.

Key Features:

Website email extractor for extracting email addresses from entire websites.

Search engine email extractor for finding email addresses on search engines.

Advanced filtering options for customizing the extraction process.

Support for various search engines.

Pricing: One-time purchase of $99.

9. Atomic Email Hunter

Atomic Email Hunter is a desktop software that extracts email addresses from websites, search engines, and social media platforms. It offers advanced filtering options and supports multiple threads.

Atomic Email Hunter helps users by providing a versatile tool for extracting email addresses from various online sources. Users can easily extract data with advanced filtering options and customize the extraction process to meet their specific needs. The software is ideal for businesses and individuals who need to build targeted email lists quickly and efficiently.

Key Features:

Website email extractor for extracting email addresses from websites.

Search engine email extractor for finding email addresses on search engines.

Social media email extractor for extracting email addresses from social media platforms.

Advanced filtering options for customizing the extraction process.

Pricing: One-time purchase of $89.95.

Feature Comparison

