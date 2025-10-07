Top Edifier Bookshelf Speakers For Audiophiles

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Edifier has carved a niche for itself in the audio world by offering high-quality bookshelf speakers that deliver exceptional sound without breaking the bank. For music enthusiasts seeking an upgrade to their listening experience, choosing the right Edifier speakers can make all the difference. This article explores the 4 best Edifier bookshelf speakers for music, highlighting their unique features and benefits.

Are you looking for the perfect Edifier bookshelf speakers to enhance your music listening? Let’s dive into the top contenders.

Which Edifier Bookshelf Speaker is Right for You?

Edifier R1280T: The Classic All-Rounder

The Edifier R1280T is a popular choice for its balanced sound signature and ease of use. These powered bookshelf speakers offer a warm, natural sound that’s perfect for enjoying a wide range of musical genres. With built-in amplifiers, you can simply plug them into your source and start listening. They are known for their versatility and affordability, making them an excellent entry point into the world of audiophile-quality sound.

The R1280T delivers clear highs, detailed mids, and punchy bass, creating an immersive listening experience. The side-mounted knobs allow for easy adjustment of volume, bass, and treble, giving you control over the sound to suit your preferences. Its wooden enclosure adds a touch of elegance to any setup.

Key Features:

Built-in amplifier

Dual RCA inputs for versatile connectivity

Side-mounted volume, bass, and treble controls

Wooden enclosure for aesthetic appeal

Pricing: $99

Edifier R1700BT: Bluetooth Connectivity and Enhanced Sound

The Edifier R1700BT takes the classic bookshelf speaker design and adds modern features like Bluetooth connectivity. This allows you to stream music wirelessly from your smartphone, tablet, or computer. The R1700BT offers a slightly more refined sound compared to the R1280T, with improved clarity and detail.

The R1700BT features a 4-inch bass driver and a 19mm silk dome tweeter, delivering a balanced and detailed sound. The built-in Digital Signal Processing (DSP) and Dynamic Range Control (DRC) minimize distortion and optimize audio quality, even at high volumes. Its angled design projects sound directly towards the listener, creating a wider soundstage.

Key Features:

Bluetooth connectivity for wireless streaming

Built-in amplifier with DSP and DRC

Dual RCA inputs and Bluetooth input

Angled design for optimal sound projection

Pricing: $149

Edifier S2000MKIII: High-Resolution Audio and Premium Design

The Edifier S2000MKIII is a step up in terms of both sound quality and features. These speakers are designed for audiophiles who demand the best possible listening experience. With support for high-resolution audio and a sleek, modern design, the S2000MKIII delivers exceptional performance.

The S2000MKIII features a 5.5-inch aluminum diaphragm bass driver and a planar tweeter, delivering a detailed and accurate sound. The built-in amplifier offers a wide range of connectivity options, including Bluetooth, RCA, AUX, optical, and coaxial inputs. The included remote control allows for easy adjustment of volume, input selection, and sound modes.

Key Features:

High-resolution audio support

Bluetooth connectivity with aptX HD

Multiple input options (RCA, AUX, optical, coaxial)

Planar tweeter and aluminum diaphragm bass driver

Pricing: $499

Edifier AirPulse A100: Studio-Grade Sound in a Compact Package

The Edifier AirPulse A100 is a premium bookshelf speaker designed in collaboration with renowned audio engineer Phil Jones. These speakers offer studio-grade sound in a compact and stylish package. With a focus on accuracy and detail, the AirPulse A100 is perfect for critical listening and music production.

The AirPulse A100 features a horn-loaded ribbon tweeter and a 5-inch aluminum cone woofer, delivering a detailed and dynamic sound. The built-in amplifier offers a wide range of connectivity options, including Bluetooth, AUX, optical, and USB inputs. The speaker’s cabinet is constructed from high-quality MDF and finished with a luxurious piano lacquer.

Key Features:

Horn-loaded ribbon tweeter

Bluetooth connectivity with aptX HD

Multiple input options (AUX, optical, USB)

Studio-grade sound quality

Pricing: $799

Feature Comparison Table

Feature Edifier R1280T Edifier R1700BT Edifier S2000MKIII Edifier AirPulse A100 Bluetooth No Yes Yes (aptX HD) Yes (aptX HD) Inputs RCA RCA, Bluetooth RCA, AUX, Optical, Coaxial, Bluetooth AUX, Optical, USB, Bluetooth Driver Size (Bass) 4 inch 4 inch 5.5 inch 5 inch Tweeter Type Silk Dome Silk Dome Planar Ribbon Price $99 $149 $499 $799

Choosing the right bookshelf speaker depends on your budget and listening preferences. This table provides a quick comparison of the key features of each model.

Tips for Choosing the Right Edifier Speaker

Consider your budget and how much you are willing to spend.

Think about the size of your room and how much space you have available.

Identify your primary use case: Are you primarily listening to music, watching movies, or gaming?

Read reviews and compare specifications to find the best fit for your needs.

Elevate Your Audio Experience

Edifier offers a range of bookshelf speakers to suit every need and budget. Whether you’re looking for an affordable entry-level option or a high-end audiophile experience, there’s an Edifier speaker that’s perfect for you.

FAQ

What are the best Edifier bookshelf speakers for music?

The best Edifier bookshelf speakers for music depend on your budget and listening preferences, but the Edifier R1280T, R1700BT, S2000MKIII, and AirPulse A100 are all excellent choices.

Are Edifier speakers good for audiophiles?

Yes, Edifier offers several models that are designed for audiophiles, such as the S2000MKIII and AirPulse A100, which deliver high-resolution audio and exceptional sound quality.

Do Edifier bookshelf speakers require an amplifier?

Most Edifier bookshelf speakers are powered, meaning they have a built-in amplifier and do not require an external amplifier.

What is the difference between the Edifier R1280T and R1700BT?

The Edifier R1700BT adds Bluetooth connectivity and features a slightly more refined sound compared to the R1280T.

