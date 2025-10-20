Top DVD Player Software For Windows 10

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Finding the right DVD player software for your Windows 10 computer can be tricky. Many older programs are incompatible, and some newer options lack essential features. This article will guide you through the best DVD player software available, ensuring you can enjoy your favorite DVDs on your Windows 10 device without any hassle.

We’ve tested several options, focusing on compatibility, ease of use, and feature sets. Our recommendations will help you choose the perfect software to meet your needs, whether you’re looking for basic playback or advanced customization.

What’s the Best DVD Player for Windows 10?

VLC Media Player

VLC Media Player is a free and open-source multimedia player that supports a wide range of video and audio formats, including DVDs. Its simple interface and robust features make it a popular choice for Windows 10 users.

VLC is incredibly versatile, handling not only DVDs but also streaming protocols and various codecs. It’s a reliable solution for anyone looking for a straightforward and effective way to play DVDs on their computer. Its cross-platform compatibility is also a plus, allowing you to use it on different operating systems.

Here’s how to play DVDs with VLC Media Player:

Download and install VLC Media Player from the official website. Insert the DVD into your computer’s DVD drive. Open VLC Media Player. Click on “Media” in the menu bar. Select “Open Disc.” Choose your DVD drive from the selection menu. Click “Play.”

Key Features:

Free and open-source

Supports a wide range of formats

Cross-platform compatibility

Simple and intuitive interface

Pricing: Free

CyberLink PowerDVD 23 Ultra

CyberLink PowerDVD 23 Ultra is a premium DVD and Blu-ray player software that offers a comprehensive set of features. It supports high-quality playback, including 4K and HDR, and includes tools for organizing and enhancing your media library.

PowerDVD goes beyond basic playback, offering features like TrueTheater enhancements for video and audio, online video streaming, and the ability to cast media to your TV. It’s a great choice for users who want a feature-rich and high-performance DVD player.

Key Features:

4K and HDR playback support

TrueTheater video and audio enhancements

Online video streaming

Media library organization

Pricing: $99.99

Leawo Blu-ray Player

Leawo Blu-ray Player is a free media player that supports both DVDs and Blu-ray discs. It offers a user-friendly interface and includes features like region-free playback and customizable settings.

Leawo Blu-ray Player is a solid choice for those who need to play both DVDs and Blu-ray discs without paying for premium software. It also supports various video and audio formats, making it a versatile media player for Windows 10.

Key Features:

Free Blu-ray and DVD playback

Region-free playback

Customizable settings

User-friendly interface

Pricing: Free

5KPlayer

5KPlayer is a free multimedia player that supports a wide range of video and audio formats, including DVDs. It also offers features like AirPlay support and online video downloading.

5KPlayer is more than just a DVD player; it’s a comprehensive media solution that includes features for streaming, downloading, and managing your media. Its AirPlay support is particularly useful for users who want to stream content from their iOS devices to their computer.

Key Features:

Free DVD playback

AirPlay support

Online video downloading

Wide format support

Pricing: Free

GOM Player

GOM Player is a free media player that supports various video and audio formats, including DVDs. It offers customizable settings and includes a codec finder to help you play less common file types.

GOM Player is known for its ability to play almost any video file, thanks to its built-in codec finder. It also offers advanced features like subtitle support and VR playback, making it a versatile choice for Windows 10 users.

Key Features:

Free DVD playback

Codec finder

Subtitle support

VR playback

Pricing: Free

Tips

Check System Requirements: Ensure the software is compatible with your Windows 10 version and hardware.

Ensure the software is compatible with your Windows 10 version and hardware. Read Reviews: Look for user reviews to get insights into real-world performance and potential issues.

Look for user reviews to get insights into real-world performance and potential issues. Test Free Versions: If available, try the free version or trial period before purchasing a premium license.

Feature Comparison Table

Feature VLC Media Player CyberLink PowerDVD 23 Ultra Leawo Blu-ray Player 5KPlayer GOM Player Price Free $99.99 Free Free Free DVD Playback Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Blu-ray Playback No Yes Yes No No 4K/HDR Support No Yes No No No Online Streaming No Yes No Yes No Codec Finder Yes No No No Yes AirPlay Support No No No Yes No

Choosing the right DVD player software depends on your specific needs and budget. Consider the features you need and whether you’re willing to pay for a premium experience.

Enjoying Your DVDs on Windows 10

Selecting the right DVD player software can significantly enhance your viewing experience on Windows 10. Whether you prioritize simplicity, advanced features, or cost, there’s an option to suit every user.

By considering the features, compatibility, and user reviews, you can confidently choose the best DVD player software for your needs and enjoy your favorite DVDs without any compatibility issues or playback problems.

FAQ

Can Windows 10 play DVDs?

No, Windows 10 does not come with built-in DVD playback capabilities. You need to install third-party DVD player software.

Is VLC Media Player safe to use?

Yes, VLC Media Player is a safe and reputable open-source media player. Download it from the official website to avoid potential malware.

What is the best free DVD player for Windows 10?

VLC Media Player and Leawo Blu-ray Player are excellent free options for playing DVDs on Windows 10.

Do I need special hardware to play DVDs on Windows 10?

You need a DVD drive on your computer to play DVDs. Most desktop computers have one, but laptops may require an external USB DVD drive.

What if my DVD is region-locked?

Some DVD player software, like Leawo Blu-ray Player, offers region-free playback, allowing you to play DVDs from any region.

