Top Discord Music Bots For A Groovy 2023

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Readers help support MSpoweruser. We may get a commission if you buy through our links.

A message from our partner Get Fortect now and keep your Windows PC up and running smoothly each time you use it. The tool will regularly check the health of you system files, drivers, hardware and apps, and tackle potential problems before you could experience any issues because of them. Download Now 0 readers this month, rated 4.6 on Fortect has been downloaded byreaders this month, rated 4.6 on TrustPilot

Discord has become the go-to platform for communities, gamers, and friends to connect. Music bots elevate this experience, allowing users to share and enjoy tunes together within their servers. But with so many options available, finding the best Discord music bot can be a challenge.

This article dives into the top five tried-and-tested Discord music bots in 2023, each offering unique features and catering to different needs. We’ll explore their strengths, pricing, and how they can enhance your Discord server’s atmosphere.

What Are the Best Music Bots for Discord?

FredBoat

FredBoat is a free, open-source Discord music bot known for its simplicity and reliability. It supports YouTube, SoundCloud, Bandcamp, and direct links, making it versatile for various music sources. Its straightforward commands and user-friendly interface make it a favorite among Discord users.

FredBoat helps users by providing a reliable and easy-to-use music playback experience. It allows server members to queue songs, skip tracks, and control the music without complicated commands. The bot’s stability ensures uninterrupted music sessions, enhancing the overall server environment.

Supports YouTube, SoundCloud, Bandcamp, and direct links

Simple and easy-to-use commands

Free and open-source

Reliable and stable performance

Pricing: Free

Hydra

HydraBot is a feature-rich Discord music bot designed for both casual listeners and serious music enthusiasts. It supports a wide range of music sources, including YouTube, Spotify, and Deezer. HydraBot also offers advanced features like volume control, bass boost, and custom playlists, providing a personalized listening experience.

HydraBot empowers users with its extensive customization options. It allows server administrators to tailor the bot’s behavior to suit their community’s preferences. The ability to create and manage custom playlists ensures that users can easily access their favorite tunes, enhancing the overall music experience.

Supports YouTube, Spotify, and Deezer

Advanced features like volume control and bass boost

Custom playlist creation and management

User-friendly web dashboard

Pricing: Free with premium options starting at $2.99/month

Groovy (Shutdown)

Groovy was a popular Discord music bot known for its high-quality audio and extensive feature set. It supported YouTube, Spotify, and other music platforms, allowing users to stream their favorite songs seamlessly. While Groovy is no longer available due to legal reasons, it set a high standard for Discord music bots.

High-quality audio playback

Support for YouTube and Spotify

Easy-to-use commands

Reliable performance

Pricing: N/A (Shutdown)

Vexera

Vexera is a multi-purpose Discord bot that includes a robust music module. It supports YouTube, Twitch, and SoundCloud, offering a diverse range of music and entertainment options. Vexera also provides moderation tools, welcome messages, and other features, making it a versatile addition to any Discord server.

Vexera helps users by providing a one-stop solution for music playback and server management. Its integrated moderation tools allow administrators to maintain a safe and welcoming environment, while its music features keep users entertained. The bot’s versatility makes it a valuable asset for any Discord community.

Supports YouTube, Twitch, and SoundCloud

Includes moderation tools and welcome messages

Easy-to-use commands

Versatile and multi-functional

Pricing: Free with premium options starting at $2/month

Lofi Radio

Lofi Radio is a unique Discord music bot dedicated to streaming lofi hip hop music. It provides a continuous stream of relaxing and chill beats, perfect for studying, relaxing, or creating a calming atmosphere in your Discord server.

Lofi Radio helps users by providing a constant stream of calming and focus-enhancing music. It’s ideal for creating a relaxing atmosphere or background music for study sessions. The bot’s simplicity and dedicated focus make it a unique and valuable addition to any Discord server.

Dedicated to streaming lofi hip hop music

Continuous stream of relaxing beats

Simple and easy to use

Perfect for creating a calming atmosphere

Pricing: Free

Feature Comparison

Feature FredBoat HydraBot Vexera Lofi Radio Music Sources YT, SC, BC YT, Spotify, Deezer YT, Twitch, SC Lofi Only Customization Basic Advanced Moderate Minimal Moderation No No Yes No Pricing Free Freemium Freemium Free

Tips

Consider your server’s needs: Choose a bot that aligns with your community’s music preferences and desired features.

Choose a bot that aligns with your community’s music preferences and desired features. Test multiple bots: Try out different bots to see which one works best for your server.

Try out different bots to see which one works best for your server. Read the documentation: Familiarize yourself with the bot’s commands and features to maximize its potential.

Familiarize yourself with the bot’s commands and features to maximize its potential. Check for updates: Ensure the bot is regularly updated to maintain stability and security.

Ensure the bot is regularly updated to maintain stability and security. Respect copyright laws: Only stream music from legitimate sources to avoid legal issues.

Music Bots: A Final Note

Choosing the right Discord music bot can significantly enhance your server’s atmosphere and user experience. Consider the features, pricing, and ease of use when making your decision.

FAQ

What is a Discord music bot?

A Discord music bot is a program that plays music in a Discord server’s voice channel.

Are Discord music bots safe to use?

Yes, as long as you choose reputable bots and grant them only necessary permissions.

How do I add a music bot to my Discord server?

You typically invite the bot through its website or Discord bot directory.

What music sources do Discord music bots support?

Many bots support YouTube, Spotify, SoundCloud, and other streaming platforms.

Why did Groovy get shut down?

Groovy was shut down due to copyright infringement issues with YouTube.

Related reading