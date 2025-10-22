Top Collision Estimating Software For 2025

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

The collision repair industry relies heavily on accurate and efficient estimating software. These tools streamline the process of assessing vehicle damage, generating repair quotes, and managing the overall workflow. Selecting the right collision estimating software is crucial for maximizing profitability and ensuring customer satisfaction.

In this article, we’ll explore four of the best collision estimating software options available in 2025, highlighting their key features, benefits, and pricing. This will help you make an informed decision and choose the software that best suits your shop’s needs.

Which Collision Estimating Software is Right for You?

Mitchell Ultramate

Mitchell Ultramate is a comprehensive estimating solution known for its extensive database, advanced features, and user-friendly interface. It offers a wide range of functionalities, including parts pricing, labor calculations, and integrated repair procedures. Ultramate helps estimators create accurate and detailed estimates quickly, improving efficiency and reducing errors. The software’s cloud-based platform allows for seamless collaboration and data sharing among team members.

Ultramate’s ability to integrate with other shop management systems makes it a powerful tool for streamlining operations. Its detailed reporting capabilities provide valuable insights into shop performance, helping managers identify areas for improvement. The software’s continuous updates ensure that users always have access to the latest information and features.

Here are some of its top features:

Comprehensive parts database

Integrated repair procedures

Cloud-based platform

Advanced reporting capabilities

Pricing: Contact Mitchell directly for a quote.

CCC ONE

CCC ONE is a widely used estimating and shop management system that offers a complete solution for collision repair businesses. It combines estimating, repair workflow management, and customer communication tools into a single platform. CCC ONE’s estimating module provides access to accurate parts pricing, labor data, and repair procedures, helping estimators create precise and consistent estimates.

CCC ONE’s workflow management features allow shops to track the progress of each repair job, from initial estimate to final delivery. The system’s customer communication tools enable shops to keep customers informed throughout the repair process, improving satisfaction and loyalty. Its open platform allows for integration with other third-party applications.

Here are some of its top features:

Estimating and shop management in one platform

Workflow management tools

Customer communication features

Integration with third-party applications

Pricing: Contact CCC Information Services for a quote.

Audatex is a global leader in collision repair estimating software, offering a range of solutions for automotive repair shops and insurance companies. Its estimating platform provides access to a comprehensive database of parts, labor, and repair procedures, helping estimators create accurate and consistent estimates. Audatex’s intuitive interface and advanced features make it easy to use and efficient.

Audatex’s focus on data-driven insights helps shops improve their performance and profitability. The software’s reporting capabilities provide valuable information on key metrics, such as cycle time, repair costs, and customer satisfaction. Audatex’s commitment to innovation ensures that users always have access to the latest technology and features.

Here are some of its top features:

Global leader in estimating software

Comprehensive database of parts and labor

Intuitive interface

Data-driven insights

Pricing: Contact Audatex directly for a quote.

RepairCenter

RepairCenter is a cloud-based shop management system that includes robust estimating capabilities. It is designed to streamline the entire repair process, from initial estimate to final invoice. RepairCenter’s estimating module provides access to accurate parts pricing, labor data, and repair procedures, helping estimators create professional and detailed estimates.

RepairCenter’s cloud-based platform allows for easy access from any device, making it ideal for shops with multiple locations or mobile estimators. The system’s integrated communication tools enable shops to keep customers informed throughout the repair process, improving satisfaction and loyalty. Its all-in-one platform helps shops manage all aspects of their business.

Here are some of its top features:

Cloud-based shop management system

Integrated estimating capabilities

Easy access from any device

Integrated communication tools

Pricing: Starts at $199/month

Feature Comparison

Feature Mitchell Ultramate CCC ONE Audatex RepairCenter Estimating Yes Yes Yes Yes Shop Management Limited Yes Limited Yes Cloud-Based Yes Yes Limited Yes Parts Database Comprehensive Comprehensive Comprehensive Comprehensive Labor Data Yes Yes Yes Yes Customer Comm. Limited Yes Limited Yes Reporting Advanced Advanced Advanced Basic Pricing (Estimate) Contact Vendor Contact Vendor Contact Vendor $199+/month

This table provides a quick overview of the key features offered by each collision estimating software. Pricing can vary depending on the specific features and modules selected.

Tips

Consider your shop’s size and needs: Choose software that aligns with your shop’s specific requirements and budget.

Choose software that aligns with your shop’s specific requirements and budget. Look for integration capabilities: Ensure the software can integrate with your existing shop management system.

Ensure the software can integrate with your existing shop management system. Prioritize user-friendliness: Select software that is easy to learn and use for all team members.

Select software that is easy to learn and use for all team members. Check for mobile accessibility: Opt for cloud-based software that can be accessed from any device.

Opt for cloud-based software that can be accessed from any device. Read reviews and testimonials: Research what other users are saying about the software’s performance and customer support.

Smarter Estimations, More Profits

Choosing the right collision estimating software is an investment in your shop’s future. By carefully evaluating your needs and comparing the features of different options, you can select the software that will help you improve efficiency, accuracy, and profitability.

FAQ

What is collision estimating software?

Collision estimating software is a tool used by automotive repair shops to assess vehicle damage, generate repair quotes, and manage the overall repair workflow.

What are the benefits of using collision estimating software?

Benefits include improved accuracy, increased efficiency, streamlined workflow, and better customer communication.

How much does collision estimating software cost?

The cost varies depending on the software and features, ranging from subscription-based pricing to custom quotes.

What features should I look for in collision estimating software?

Key features include a comprehensive parts database, integrated repair procedures, and user-friendly interface.

Can collision estimating software integrate with other shop management systems?

Yes, many collision estimating software solutions offer integration with other shop management systems for seamless data sharing.

