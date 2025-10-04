How To Enable Or Disable Internet Explorer Mode In Edge

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Internet Explorer (IE) mode in Microsoft Edge allows you to view websites that require IE within the modern Edge browser. This is particularly useful for organizations that still rely on older websites or web applications built for Internet Explorer. This guide will walk you through the steps to enable or disable this feature in Edge.

Whether you need to access legacy web content or want to streamline your browsing experience by disabling unnecessary features, understanding how to manage IE mode in Edge is essential. Follow the instructions below to customize Edge to suit your specific needs.

How Do I Turn Internet Explorer Mode On or Off in Edge?

Enabling Internet Explorer Mode

Open Microsoft Edge. Launch the Edge browser on your computer. Navigate to Settings. Click on the three dots (ellipsis) in the upper-right corner of the Edge window. In the dropdown menu, select “Settings”. Access Default Browser Settings. In the left-hand menu, click on “Default browser”. Allow sites to be reloaded in Internet Explorer mode. Find the “Internet Explorer mode (IE mode) compatibility” section. Use the dropdown menu next to “Allow sites to be reloaded in Internet Explorer mode” and select “Allow”. Restart Edge. A prompt will appear asking you to restart Edge. Click “Restart” to apply the changes. Reload a website in IE mode (if needed). To reload a specific website in IE mode, navigate to the site. Then, click the three dots (ellipsis) in the upper-right corner, go to “More tools”, and select “Reload in Internet Explorer mode”.

Disabling Internet Explorer Mode

Open Microsoft Edge. Launch the Edge browser on your computer. Navigate to Settings. Click on the three dots (ellipsis) in the upper-right corner of the Edge window. In the dropdown menu, select “Settings”. Access Default Browser Settings. In the left-hand menu, click on “Default browser”. Prevent sites from being reloaded in Internet Explorer mode. Find the “Internet Explorer mode (IE mode) compatibility” section. Use the dropdown menu next to “Allow sites to be reloaded in Internet Explorer mode” and select “Don’t allow”. Restart Edge. A prompt will appear asking you to restart Edge. Click “Restart” to apply the changes.

Tips

Enterprise Mode Site List: For organizations, consider using the Enterprise Mode Site List to automatically open specific sites in IE mode. This list can be configured via Group Policy.

For organizations, consider using the Enterprise Mode Site List to automatically open specific sites in IE mode. This list can be configured via Group Policy. Troubleshooting: If a site doesn’t load correctly in IE mode, ensure that Compatibility View settings in Internet Explorer (if it’s still installed) are not interfering.

If a site doesn’t load correctly in IE mode, ensure that Compatibility View settings in Internet Explorer (if it’s still installed) are not interfering. Check for Updates: Keep Edge updated to the latest version to ensure optimal compatibility and security.

Understanding IE Mode Configurations

Here’s a quick comparison of the available options for IE mode in Edge:

Option Description Allow Enables IE mode, allowing you to reload specific sites in IE mode. Don’t Allow Disables IE mode, preventing sites from being reloaded in IE mode.

Managing Internet Explorer Mode for Optimal Browsing

Enabling or disabling Internet Explorer mode in Microsoft Edge is straightforward. By following these steps, you can customize your browsing experience to handle both modern and legacy web content effectively.

FAQ

How do I know if a site is open in Internet Explorer mode? When a site is open in IE mode, you’ll see the Internet Explorer icon (the blue ‘e’) in the address bar.

Why can’t I find the “Allow sites to be reloaded in Internet Explorer mode” option? Make sure your Edge browser is up to date. If the option is still missing, your organization’s policies might be managing this setting.

Can I automatically open certain sites in IE mode? Yes, you can use the Enterprise Mode Site List to automatically open specific sites in IE mode.

What happens if I disable IE mode and a website requires it? The website might not function correctly or display properly. You’ll likely see an error message or a degraded experience.

