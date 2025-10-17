Top Catalogue Design Software For 2025

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Readers help support MSpoweruser. We may get a commission if you buy through our links.

A message from our partner Get Fortect now and keep your Windows PC up and running smoothly each time you use it. The tool will regularly check the health of you system files, drivers, hardware and apps, and tackle potential problems before you could experience any issues because of them. Download Now 0 readers this month, rated 4.6 on Fortect has been downloaded byreaders this month, rated 4.6 on TrustPilot

Creating a compelling catalogue is crucial for showcasing your products and driving sales. With the right catalogue design software, you can streamline the design process, create visually appealing layouts, and deliver an engaging experience for your customers. Choosing the best software can be overwhelming, but this guide will help you navigate the top contenders in 2025.

This article explores the leading catalogue design software options available, highlighting their key features, benefits, and pricing to help you make an informed decision. Whether you’re a small business owner or a marketing professional, find the perfect tool to elevate your catalogue design and boost your business’s success.

Which Catalogue Design Software Should You Choose?

Adobe InDesign

Adobe InDesign remains the industry standard for professional catalogue design. Its robust features and precise control over typography, layout, and images make it ideal for creating complex and visually stunning catalogues. InDesign’s integration with other Adobe Creative Cloud apps further enhances its capabilities.

Key Features:

Advanced typography controls

Master pages for consistent design

Integration with Adobe Creative Cloud

Interactive catalogue creation

Extensive template library

How it Helps: InDesign empowers designers to create pixel-perfect layouts, manage large documents efficiently, and ensure brand consistency across all pages. Its interactive features allow for creating digital catalogues with embedded videos and animations.

Pricing: Starting at $20.99/month

Canva

Canva is a user-friendly design platform that’s perfect for creating visually appealing catalogues without requiring extensive design experience. Its drag-and-drop interface, extensive template library, and collaboration features make it an excellent choice for small businesses and marketing teams.

Key Features:

Drag-and-drop interface

Extensive template library

Collaboration tools

Large library of stock photos and graphics

Easy-to-use design tools

How it Helps: Canva simplifies the design process, allowing users to quickly create professional-looking catalogues with minimal effort. Its collaboration features facilitate teamwork, and its vast library of resources provides everything needed to create engaging designs.

Pricing: Free (limited features); Pro version at $12.99/month

Lucidpress

Lucidpress is a cloud-based design and brand templating platform that offers a range of features for creating and managing catalogues. Its focus on brand consistency and collaboration makes it a valuable tool for businesses of all sizes.

Key Features:

Brand asset management

Template locking for brand consistency

Collaboration tools

Integration with Google Workspace

Variable data publishing

How it Helps: Lucidpress ensures brand consistency across all marketing materials, including catalogues. Its template locking feature prevents unauthorized changes, while its collaboration tools streamline the design process.

Pricing: Starting at $17/month

QuarkXPress

QuarkXPress is a powerful alternative to Adobe InDesign, offering a comprehensive set of features for creating professional-quality catalogues. It’s known for its precision layout tools, advanced typography, and support for a wide range of file formats.

Key Features:

Precise layout tools

Advanced typography

Support for various file formats

Digital publishing capabilities

Non-destructive image editing

How it Helps: QuarkXPress provides designers with the tools they need to create complex layouts, fine-tune typography, and ensure high-quality output. Its digital publishing capabilities allow for creating interactive catalogues for online distribution.

Pricing: One-time purchase at $349

FlipHTML5

FlipHTML5 is a digital publishing platform that allows you to convert your PDF catalogues into interactive flipbooks. It offers a range of customization options, including branding, multimedia integration, and analytics.

Key Features:

PDF to flipbook conversion

Customization options

Multimedia integration

Analytics tracking

SEO optimization

How it Helps: FlipHTML5 transforms static PDF catalogues into engaging flipbooks that can be easily shared online. Its customization options allow for branding, while its analytics tracking provides insights into reader behavior.

Pricing: Free (limited features); Pro version at $15/month

Feature Comparison

Feature Adobe InDesign Canva Lucidpress QuarkXPress FlipHTML5 Layout Advanced Easy Moderate Advanced Basic Typography Advanced Basic Moderate Advanced Basic Collaboration Excellent Excellent Excellent Limited Limited Brand Management Moderate Basic Excellent Basic Moderate Pricing $20.99/month Free/$12.99 $17/month $349 Free/$15

Tips

Consider your design skills: Choose software that matches your skill level. Canva is great for beginners, while InDesign and QuarkXPress are better suited for experienced designers.

Choose software that matches your skill level. Canva is great for beginners, while InDesign and QuarkXPress are better suited for experienced designers. Think about your budget: Some software options offer subscription-based pricing, while others are available for a one-time purchase.

Some software options offer subscription-based pricing, while others are available for a one-time purchase. Evaluate your needs: Determine the specific features you need for your catalogue design, such as advanced typography, collaboration tools, or digital publishing capabilities.

Finding the Right Catalogue Software

Selecting the best catalogue design software depends on your specific requirements, budget, and design expertise. Consider exploring free trials or demos to test out different options before committing to a purchase.

FAQ

What is the best software for creating a digital catalogue?

Adobe InDesign and FlipHTML5 are excellent choices for creating digital catalogues, offering interactive features and digital publishing capabilities.

Can I use Canva for professional catalogue design?

Yes, Canva is a great option for creating professional-looking catalogues, especially for small businesses and marketing teams with limited design experience.

How much does catalogue design software cost?

Catalogue design software pricing varies, ranging from free options like Canva to subscription-based plans like Adobe InDesign and one-time purchases like QuarkXPress.

What features should I look for in catalogue design software?

Key features to consider include layout tools, typography controls, collaboration features, brand management capabilities, and digital publishing options.

Is it better to use a template or design a catalogue from scratch?

Using a template can save time and effort, especially if you have limited design experience. However, designing from scratch allows for greater customization and creative freedom.

Related reading