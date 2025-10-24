How To Delete Microsoft Account: Step-by-Step Guide

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Readers help support MSpoweruser. We may get a commission if you buy through our links.

Fix Windows errors with Fortect:

Fortect can repair common computer errors by scanning your entire system for damaged or missing OS files and replacing them with the original, working versions. Optimize your PC in 3 simple steps: Download and Install Fortect on your PC Use the PC Scan feature to look up any Windows issues (including drivers) Right-click on Repair, and fix it within a few minutes. Besides that, it helps you clean up junk files, fix stability problems, and get rid of annoying programs and malware traces.

Deleting your Microsoft account is a permanent action that removes access to all associated services, including Outlook, OneDrive, Xbox Live, and Skype. Before proceeding, it’s crucial to understand the implications and back up any important data. This guide will walk you through the complete process of deleting your Microsoft account, ensuring you’re fully informed and prepared.

This step-by-step guide provides clear instructions and important considerations to help you delete your Microsoft account safely and efficiently. Whether you’re switching to a different email provider, simplifying your online presence, or addressing security concerns, understanding the process is essential.

What Are The Steps To Delete a Microsoft Account?

Prepare for Account Closure

Before initiating the deletion process, take these crucial steps:

Back up your data: Download any important files, emails, or documents from OneDrive, Outlook, and other Microsoft services. Once the account is deleted, this data will be permanently inaccessible. Cancel subscriptions: Cancel any active Microsoft subscriptions, such as Microsoft 365, Xbox Live, or Skype subscriptions, to avoid future charges. Spend any remaining balances: Use any remaining credit or gift card balances associated with your account. Inform contacts: Notify your contacts that you’re deleting your Microsoft account, as they will no longer be able to reach you through that email address or Skype account.

Initiate the Account Closure Request

Go to the Microsoft account closure page: Open your web browser and go to the Microsoft account closure page: https://account.microsoft.com/ Sign in to your Microsoft account: Enter your email address, phone number, or Skype name and password to sign in to the account you want to delete. Verify your identity: Microsoft may ask you to verify your identity through a security code sent to your email address or phone number. Follow the on-screen instructions to complete the verification process. Read the account closure information: Carefully review the information provided on the account closure page. This section explains the consequences of deleting your Microsoft account and provides important instructions. Check the boxes: Acknowledge that you understand the implications of closing your account by checking all the boxes in the checklist. Select a closure period: Choose a 30-day or 60-day waiting period. During this time, you can reopen your account if you change your mind. Click “Mark account for closure”: After reviewing the information and selecting a closure period, click the “Mark account for closure” button.

Confirm and Wait

Confirm the closure request: Microsoft will send an email to your alternate email address (if provided) to confirm the account closure request. Follow the instructions in the email to confirm your decision. Wait for the closure period: Your Microsoft account will be scheduled for deletion after the selected waiting period (30 or 60 days). During this time, you can cancel the closure request by signing back into your account. Do not access the account: To ensure the account is permanently deleted, avoid signing in during the waiting period. Signing in will cancel the closure request.

Tips for a Smooth Deletion Process

Double-check everything: Before initiating the deletion process, double-check that you have backed up all important data and canceled all subscriptions.

Before initiating the deletion process, double-check that you have backed up all important data and canceled all subscriptions. Keep records: Keep records of any cancellation confirmations or receipts for your subscriptions.

Keep records of any cancellation confirmations or receipts for your subscriptions. Be patient: The account deletion process may take up to 60 days to complete.

Microsoft Account Deletion: A Final Note

Deleting your Microsoft account requires careful consideration and preparation. By following these steps and taking the necessary precautions, you can ensure a smooth and secure account deletion process.

FAQ

What happens when you delete a Microsoft account? Deleting your Microsoft account means you will no longer be able to access services like Outlook, OneDrive, Xbox Live, Skype, and any other Microsoft services associated with that account. All data linked to the account will be permanently deleted.

How long does it take to delete a Microsoft account? Microsoft provides a 30 or 60-day waiting period after you mark your account for closure. During this time, you can reopen your account if you change your mind. If you don’t reopen it, the account will be permanently deleted after the waiting period.

Can I recover a deleted Microsoft account? You can recover your Microsoft account during the 30 or 60-day waiting period by signing back into your account. However, once the waiting period has passed and the account is permanently deleted, it cannot be recovered.

What should I do before deleting my Microsoft account? Before deleting your Microsoft account, you should back up all important data from OneDrive, Outlook, and other Microsoft services. You should also cancel any active subscriptions and spend any remaining balances.

Will deleting my Microsoft account affect my Windows license? Deleting your Microsoft account will not affect your Windows license if it is a retail license. However, if your Windows license is tied to your Microsoft account (e.g., a digital license), you may need to reactivate Windows after deleting the account.

Related reading