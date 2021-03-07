In a now-deleted listing, the Microsoft Store has leaked the existence of Tomb Raider: Definitive Survivor Trilogy.

The description read:

“Tomb Raider: Definitive Survivor Trilogy is the complete edition of the award-winning Tomb Raider origin games. This collection contains all the definitive edition content from each critically acclaimed prequel title”.

The collection is expected to include upscaled versions of the games, since the page referenced 4K and HDR visuals.

The deleted page also listed all the included content:

The collection is hitting virtual shelves on the 18th of March, and, despite leaking on the Microsoft Store, will likely show up on the PS5 as well.

via The Nerdstash