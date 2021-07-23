Stay up to date on the Tokyo Olympics 2021 with Microsoft Bing

The Tokyo Olympics 2021 officially began today with the opening ceremony. The main games run from July 23 to August 8, and the games for para-athletics will happen from August 23 – September 5.

To help you stay up to date with Tokyo Olympics 2021 information, Microsoft Bing has introduced a new experience. With this new experience, you can get event schedule, medal counter by country and more.

From there, you can browse around the tabs for information whatever your interest in the Games, whether you are rooting for your home country or favorite athlete, are an aficionado of a particular sport, or only have certain times available to watch and want to know what’s on.

To check out this experience on desktop or mobile, just search for “Tokyo summer games”.

Source: Microsoft