Tile tracking solution coming to more Windows laptops

Tile, a leading Bluetooth tracker technology company, today announced a partnership with Intel to bring Tile tracking solution to more Windows PCs. This partnership will make Intel-powered laptops findable even when they are in sleep mode. Intel solutions with Tile tracking tech are expected to be available later this year for OEMs.

“This collaboration with Tile is an exciting addition to our world-class wireless connectivity solutions. We are always looking for ways to further enhance PC platform experiences and in this case, we enable new capabilities including enhanced security by simplifying device tracking and recovery for both consumer and commercial PCs,” said Eric McLaughlin, Vice President, Compute Client Group, General Manager Wireless Solutions Group, Intel.

Tile recently announced its first commercial laptop product with HP. HP Elite Dragonfly G2 is the first Windows laptop that comes with built-in Tile Bluetooth tracker technology. With Tile integration, you can easily see where a misplaced or lost notebook is, or with the optional Tile Premium service, you can get proactive alerts when a device has been left behind.

Source: Tile