Tile takes on Apple AirTags with a $1000 7-day recovery guarantee

Tile today announced the new Premium Protect, a new premium tier of its subscription service that will offer even more protection to consumers. Premium Protect will include all current Premium benefits including Smart Alerts, Free Battery Replacements, Unlimited Sharing, Extended Location History, Extended Hardware Warranty and Premium Care. In addition to all these, Premium Protect will offer Item Reimbursement. Yes, Tile will pay you money if it can’t find a lost item.

Customers who purchase Premium Protect will have up to $1,000 (USD) per year worth of Item Reimbursement for things Tile is unable to find within seven days.

Tile Premium Protect will be available for $99.99 (USD) annually.

“We’ve spent the past seven years building a finding service to address the universally shared pain point of losing everyday items. We’re so confident in what we’ve built that we’re expanding on our promise to offer our customers the ultimate level of protection. With Item Reimbursement, if we can’t find it, we reimburse you for it ? it’s as simple as that,” said Tile CEO, CJ Prober.

Source: Tile