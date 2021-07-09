There was a time, not very long ago, when Microsoft was trying to purchase TikTok, and at the time the deal appeared incredibly bizarre, due to the mismatch in the company’s missions of productivity vs entertainment.

It seems it would only take 6 months for everything to become clearer after TikTok unveiled their LinkedIn competitor, TikTok Resumes.

In a press release TikTok notes that with the rise of career and job-related creative content, TikTok believes it has an opportunity to bring more value to people’s experience with TikTok by enhancing the utility of the platform as a channel for recruitment.

“TikTok Resumes” is a pilot program designed to continue expanding and enhancing TikTok as a new channel for recruitment and job discovery. They have teamed up with select companies and are inviting job seekers to apply for entry-level to experienced positions with companies such as Chipotle, Target, WWE, Alo Yoga, Shopify, Contra, Movers+Shakers, and many more, with a TikTok video resume. Interested candidates are encouraged to creatively and authentically showcase their skillsets and experiences, and use #TikTokResumes in their caption when publishing their video resume to TikTok.

Nick Tran, Global Head of Marketing at TikTok, said: “TikTok Resumes is officially open and accepting TikTok video resumes. We’re humbled to be able to partner with some of the world’s most admired and emerging brands as we pilot a new way for job seekers to showcase their experiences and skillsets in creative and authentic ways. #CareerTok is already a thriving subculture on the platform and we can’t wait to see how the community embraces TikTok Resumes and helps to reimagine recruiting and job discovery.”

Kayla Dixon, Marketing Manager at TikTok, said: “TikTok Resumes is a natural extension of our TikTok College Ambassadors program, where we previously employed hundreds of college students as on-campus brand representatives. Like many, college students were impacted by the pandemic and have displayed a resilience and unwavering optimism that’s truly been inspiring. We’re excited to help students and job seekers everywhere unleash their creativity and ‘get the bag!’”

TikTok Resumes can be found in the app through #TikTokResumes and at www.tiktokresumes.com. Candidates are invited to peruse job listings, examples of standout TikTok video resumes, profiles of TikTok creators who create career- or job-related content, and to submit videos for posted jobs. The web page will be accessible through a number of entry points, including the TikTok Discover page. The program is accepting video resumes for U.S. job openings from July 7 through July 31.