TikTok has announced that later this week creators will be able to enable a new “Live Subscription” to generate “predictable monthly income”.

Similar to subscription and membership options from Twitch and YouTube, TikTok’s new Live Subscription feature will allow users to directly support their favorite creators through monthly recurring paid subscriptions that offer a range of benefits as well as the warm glow of financially supporting creators.

According to a recent report by TechCrunch, those who choose to support their choice of creators on TikTok will be given perks such as subscriber-only chat, creator-specific emotes, and badges that show their superiority over non-subscribers, which are all fairly standard rewards for subscribers across platforms.

The new Live Subscription feature is set to launch later this week on Thursday the 26th of May, however unfortunately for creators who’re looking to earn more, the new feature is launching in a limited beta, so there’s no guarantee that you or your favorite creator will be able to participate as part of the program just yet.

Pricing for TikTok’s Live Subscriptions has also yet to be officially announced, however, it is believed that pricing will be competitive with other platforms such as Twitch and YouTube. This would put a monthly membership at around $4.99 per subscription.

While earning money from TikTok has previously been a somewhat difficult process despite incredible viewer numbers, recently the social media giant has been taking major steps to improve creators’ revenue streams in order to keep them on the platform.

Most recently, TikTok announced a new money-making scheme called TikTok Pulse, which finally shared a cut of the ad revenue that the platform is making with its creators, thanks to putting advertisements alongside some of the app’s trending videos.